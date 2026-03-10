YE adds second show at GelreDome after first date sold out

GelreDome

Mar 10, 2026, 03:30 ET

Additional concert on Monday, June 8, 2026 – on YE's birthday

ARNHEM, Netherlands, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the rapid sell-out of the June 6, 2026 concert, J.Noah Live announces that YE, globally known as Kanye West, will add a second show at GelreDome in the Netherlands. The additional concert will take place on Monday, June 8, 2026 – YE's birthday.

The Greatest Theatre of the Netherlands
The Greatest Theatre of the Netherlands

The first show on June 6 sold out shortly after tickets went on sale following exceptional demand. During the start of the presale, more than 500,000 fans attempted to access the ticketing system simultaneously. Due to this overwhelming demand, and in consultation with the venue and YE's team, an additional date has been added.

With the second show on June 8, YE will return to the Netherlands for the first time since 2013 and will perform two nights at one of the country's largest indoor venues. Several additional European shows have also been announced, including stadium concerts in cities such as Istanbul, Marseille and Madrid.

"The demand for tickets for June 6 was unprecedented. We are pleased that, together with GelreDome and YE's team, we can add another legendary night," said J.Noah Live. "This gives more fans the opportunity to be part of it."

The GelreDome shows will feature a large-scale live production combining music, performance and visual elements. Preparations for both nights are already underway.

Fans can register for the presale starting today via GelreDome, J.Noah and YE's official channels. The presale begins on Friday, March 13 at 10:00, followed by the general on-sale on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00.

More information:
https://www.yenetherlands.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928145/GelreDome.jpg

Also from this source

YE añade un segundo concierto en el GelreDome tras agotar las entradas para la primera fecha

YE añade un segundo concierto en el GelreDome tras agotar las entradas para la primera fecha

Tras agotar rápidamente las entradas para el concierto del 6 de junio de 2026, J.Noah Live anuncia que YE, mundialmente conocido como Kanye West,...
YE gibt zweite Show im GelreDome nach ausverkauftem ersten Termin

YE gibt zweite Show im GelreDome nach ausverkauftem ersten Termin

Nach dem raschen Ausverkauf des Konzerts am 6. Juni 2026 gibt J.Noah Live bekannt, dass YE, weltweit bekannt als Kanye West, eine zweite Show im...
