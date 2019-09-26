Year of growth for Hoosier based company

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-nineteen has been another year of growth for global third-party logistics provider, MD Logistics. Starting the year off by announcing the addition of another building to their Plainfield, IN campus, MD Logistics has been awarded the distinction of being named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics Magazine. In addition, the 3PL provider has also completed a successful collaborative robot integration with technology provider, 6 River Systems.

The Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL award distinction is the eighth consecutive time MD Logistics has received the nomination and speaks to the growth the Hoosier based 3PL has experienced in 2019.

"Speed, visibility, flexibility and control drive successful supply chains. MD Logistics continues to provide the logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions the Inbound Logistics audience needs to achieve these goals and meet customers' evolving needs. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor MD Logistics for empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2019," stated Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics Magazine.

Keeping pace with demand within the retail industry, the growth of ecommerce and omnichannel logistics fostered a joint partnership with 6 River Systems with the addition of their collaborative robots (cobots) to the MD Logistics retail operations.

"We couldn't be happier to learn about this honor," says Fergal Glynn, VP of Marketing at 6 River Systems. "We have been consistently impressed by the men and women behind this outstanding operation and it's great to know that MD Logistics sees our partnership as a factor in their success. At 6 River Systems, we say that we only win when our customers win."

These strategic growth initiatives have been a direct results of market shifts and trends. MD Logistics will continue to invest in systems, infrastructure and technology to provide high quality supply chain solutions to their customers.

"As the logistics industry continues to evolve with outside forces, it is important that as a 3PL, we remain nimble to what the industry demands and what our customers expect from us. More often than not, that requires us to grow, not only our service offerings, but our operations as well," says MD Logistics President & CEO, Mark Sell. "We were lucky enough this year to expand our operations in a variety of different areas. We added another facility to our Plainfield, IN campus, allowing us to better serve existing customers and attract potential clients. We also expanded our capabilities within our retail & consumer goods warehouse with a successful integration with 6 River Systems and their cobots, adding another layer of quality and efficiency to our operation. The distinction of being named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the eighth consecutive year, is a great way to mark this period of growth for the entire MD Logistics Team and solidifies our position as a leader within the logistics industry."

