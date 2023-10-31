Yeastar Announces 2023 Yeahs Awards Winners for Customer and Partner Success

News provided by

Yeastar

31 Oct, 2023, 03:30 ET

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, the world's leading provider of Unified Communications (UC), announced the winners of its 2023 Yeahs Awards yesterday at its annual event, Yeastar Day. The Yeahs Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Yeastar's partners and their finest projects featuring Yeastar technologies.

This year's Yeahs Awards recipients are:

NCX Solutions

As one of Africa's largest municipal energy utilities, City Power has a clear mission: to provide sustainable power supply to the residents of Johannesburg. However, its aging analog system was hampering its communication efficiency and call center operations. NCX Solutions helped City Power upgrade to Yeastar P-Series Software Edition, a modern IP-based solution that improved its reliability, mobility, and interoperability as well as optimized workflows for its 200-seat call center.

Maxindo Raya

As a leading maritime and logistic operator in Southeast Asia, Meratus Group faced a daunting challenge: setting up a phone system for a new branch site in only four hours. The system also had to integrate with its analog PBX, Microsoft Teams, and Active Directory. Maxindo Raya rose to the occasion and deployed Yeastar P570 and VoIP gateways at the head office, along with Linkus Web Client for the branch staff. The new deployment enables seamless communication across sites with secure remote access and allows for future expansion.

SIPPER

As a branch office of the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, SGS Thailand values communication efficiency highly. However, its old phone system was unreliable and inconsistent and failed to support remote work and international travel. SIPPER solved these problems by installing Yeastar P-Series Software Edition, a user-friendly and scalable solution that improved communication stability, mobility, and collaboration. With Linkus UC Clients and Microsoft 365 integration, the company can now work seamlessly across locations and platforms.

Visualforma

As part of the largest municipality in Portugal, Odemira City Council has over 4,000 terminals for providing essential public services. However, its outdated communication infrastructure was compromising its efficiency, performance, and quality of service. Visualforma equipped the council with Yeastar P-Series Software Edition, a secure, reliable, and scalable phone system with intuitive interfaces and robust reporting features. The council can now monitor and analyze call activities with enhanced visibility and make data-driven decisions for service delivery.

The grand Ace Distributor Award was presented to One-Net Communications from Singapore, who demonstrated outstanding performance in promoting Yeastar products to a diverse range of industries and customers. It also submitted the most customer cases, showcasing how Yeastar solutions helped solve various communication challenges and create value for different scenarios.

"We are excited to see how our valued partners have empowered customers across industries and geographical regions with Yeastar solutions," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "Every one of our partners has formed part of the excellence we have seen in the past year. We are grateful for their trust and look forward to growing together in 2024 and beyond."

Watch the award ceremony for more story details and partner interviews.

About Yeastar

Yeastar helps businesses realize digital values by making communications and workplace solutions easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a global partner network and over 450,000 customers worldwide. Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers products and services for UC&C, workplace scheduling, and hybrid workplaces to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

Contact:
Aviva Li
+86-592-5503309
marketing@yeastar.com

SOURCE Yeastar

Also from this source

Yeastar anuncia los ganadores de sus Yeahs Awards 2023 por el éxito de clientes y socios

Yeastar anuncia los ganadores de sus Yeahs Awards 2023 por el éxito de clientes y socios

Yeastar, el proveedor líder mundial de Comunicaciones Unificadas (UC), anunció ayer los ganadores de sus Yeahs Awards 2023 en su evento anual,...
Yeastar gibt Gewinner der Yeahs Awards 2023 für den Erfolg von Kunden und Partnern bekannt

Yeastar gibt Gewinner der Yeahs Awards 2023 für den Erfolg von Kunden und Partnern bekannt

Yeastar, der weltweit führende Anbieter von Unified Communications (UC), gab gestern auf seiner jährlichen Veranstaltung, dem Yeastar Day, die...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.