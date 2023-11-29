Yeastar Introduces Cross-region Disaster Recovery Solution for Enterprises Looking for a Higher Level of Business Communications Availability

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, the world's leading provider of Unified Communications, today announced its Disaster Recovery solution for the P-Series Phone System Software Edition, empowering enterprises with cross-region redundancy for uninterrupted communications even in the face of unforeseen disasters.

Yeastar's Disaster Recovery solution, employing an active/standby approach complemented by a secure built-in SD-WAN service, enables the deployment of a standby replica of the PBX system in a different location or remote network. This architecture supports real-time data replication, automatic failure detection, and seamless failover capabilities. Calls and data are quickly transferred from the primary site to the secondary site when the working server is unavailable.

Particularly useful in the event of natural disasters and large-scale disruptions, the Disaster Recovery solution can work alongside another high availability feature, hot standby, which addresses server failure and hardware crashes. Enterprises can deploy both local hot standby and cross-region disaster recovery for a comprehensive and resilient business continuity plan.

"With the new Disaster Recovery solution, businesses can now enjoy peace of mind knowing that their communications infrastructure is always up and running, no matter the circumstances," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "It further strengthens our ability to cater to the diverse needs of enterprises around the world."

For enterprises demanding advanced reliability, security, and compatibility with existing infrastructures, the P-Series Software Edition can accommodate up to 10,000 users across multiple locations, with voice, video, team chat, and more in one platform, as well as an advanced call center solution and omnichannel messaging for elevated customer experience. Besides the high availability solution, it also incorporates multi-layer security measures, from authentication and access control to data encryption and network defense.

About Yeastar

Yeastar helps businesses realize digital values by making communications and workplace solutions easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a global partner network and over 450,000 customers worldwide. Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers products and services for UC&C, workplace scheduling, and hybrid workplaces to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

