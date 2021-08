Yee-Haw: Wienerschnitzel's New BBQ Brisket Fries Are Here & They're Smokin' Good!

"Wienerschnitzel is changing the brisket game," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "Our new BBQ Brisket Fries are one of the most unique and mouthwatering flavor combinations in town. But don't take my word for it, take a ride down to your nearest Wienerschnitzel and try them yourself."

To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, or to place a food order online visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel