YEEDI Launches M16 Infinity, an Award-Winning Robot Vacuum Built on the Success of the M14 PLUS

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI today announced the launch of the M16 Infinity, a next-generation robot vacuum designed to deliver stronger cleaning performance, quieter operation, and easier maintenance.

The launch builds on the success of the YEEDI M14 PLUS, a model widely recognized by both reviewers and consumers. The M14 PLUS received strong rankings in independent testing from Vacuum Wars and was also named a Top 5 pick in the Best Robot Vacuum category in the Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, highlighting its popularity among everyday households.

M16 Infinity M16 Infinity

Building on that momentum, the M16 Infinity introduces meaningful upgrades to further enhance everyday cleaning performance. Recently named Gold Winner for Innovation in Affordable Cleaning Technology at the CES 2026, the robot continues YEEDI's philosophy of Accessible Innovation.

"Consumers today want technology that genuinely improves everyday living," said YEEDI. "With the M16 Infinity, we focused on refining what matters most in everyday cleaning — stronger suction, quieter operation, and a smarter roller mopping system that keeps floors consistently clean with minimal effort."

Meaningful Upgrades from the M14 PLUS

Building on the strengths of the M14 PLUS, the M16 Infinity introduces several key upgrades to further enhance everyday cleaning performance.

At the center of the upgrade is OZMO Roller 3.0, YEEDI's advanced roller-based mopping system. The roller mop is 50% longer than the previous generation and features pressurized self-washing technology that continuously refreshes the mop with clean water during operation. This helps prevent dirty water from spreading across floors while delivering deeper and more consistent cleaning.

The M16 Infinity also delivers a significantly quieter cleaning experience. Through redesigned airflow channels, improved motor engineering, and structural optimization, the robot achieves up to 68% lower perceived noise levels compared with the M14 PLUS, allowing it to clean comfortably in the background during work calls, daily routines, or relaxation.

The robot also delivers 30,000Pa suction power, supported by YEEDI's BLAST airflow system for strong debris pickup across both hard floors and carpets.

Additional refinements include ZeroTangle 4.0 anti-tangle technology, enhanced edge cleaning with TrueEdge sensors, and improved obstacle detection powered by AIVI 3D 4.0. The M16 Infinity also introduces a side brush lifting mechanism, while increasing mop lifting to 15mm and barrier crossing ability to 24mm, helping the robot move smoothly between different floor types and obstacles.

Together, these improvements allow the M16 Infinity to clean more efficiently while requiring less manual maintenance.

Smarter Automation and Faster Charging

The M16 Infinity introduces several technologies designed to make automated cleaning more seamless and efficient.

Among them is PowerBoost Charging, powered by advanced gallium nitride technology. The system can recharge up to 10% of the battery in just three minutes, allowing the robot to quickly resume cleaning when it returns to the base station for self-cleaning or water replenishment.

The robot is also built for the modern smart home ecosystem. With Matter support, the M16 Infinity integrates with major voice platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri Shortcuts, and Yandex Alice, allowing users to start cleaning or schedule routines using simple voice commands.

Designed for Modern Homes

As homes increasingly serve as spaces for work, family life, and relaxation, quiet and low-maintenance cleaning has become essential.

With its refined minimalist design, soft white finish, and rose-gold accents, the M16 Infinity was created to blend naturally into contemporary interiors. Subtle fabric-inspired textures and softly rounded surfaces give the robot a warmer, more refined appearance, allowing it to complement modern home décor while maintaining a calm, understated presence within the living space.

The balance of powerful performance, quiet operation, and thoughtful design makes the M16 Infinity particularly appealing for users who value both a clean home and a comfortable, well-curated living environment.

Availability

The YEEDI M16 Infinity is available starting March 13, 2026 through YEEDI's official store. The robot vacuum carries an MSRP of $999.99 and will be offered at a limited-time introductory price of $599.99 through March 31.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a home cleaning technology brand dedicated to making advanced robotic vacuum technology practical, reliable, and accessible for everyday households. Guided by its philosophy of Accessible Innovation, YEEDI focuses on delivering powerful, user-friendly cleaning solutions that prioritize real-world usability, low maintenance, and long-term value.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology