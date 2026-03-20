YEEDI Participates in Amazon's Spring Big Deal Event with Popular Models

YEEDI Offers Up to $700 Off During Amazon Spring Big Deal

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI today announced its participation in Amazon's Spring Big Deal event, running from March 20 through March 31, with savings of up to $700 across its robot vacuum lineup. Featured models include the newly launched M16 Infinity, the M14 PLUS, and the flagship S Series.

YEEDI Spring Big Deal

As demand grows for quieter, low-maintenance home solutions, YEEDI's latest lineup reflects a shift toward more practical, design-conscious smart home devices. Built for strong performance, quieter operation, and everyday convenience, YEEDI robot vacuums embody the company's philosophy of Accessible Innovation—bringing advanced cleaning technology to modern households in a practical and reliable way.

M14 PLUS: A Proven Favorite for Everyday Homes — Now $449.99

The M14 PLUS plays a leading role in the Spring Big Deal event. Recognized as a Top 5 pick in the Best Robot Vacuum category in the Scary Mommy 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, it has earned strong recognition from both reviewers and consumers.

Combining OZMO Roller mopping, ZeroTangle anti-tangle design, and AIVI 3D navigation, the M14 PLUS delivers reliable, low-maintenance cleaning across a wide range of home environments. Its OMNI Station automates key maintenance tasks, including dustbin emptying, mop washing, and drying, enabling a more hands-free experience.

During the event, the M14 PLUS is available for $449.99, making it one of the standout value picks in the premium robot vacuum category.

M16 Infinity: Newly Launched High-Performance Model — Now $599.99 ($400 Off)

The M16 Infinity, recently recognized with the Innovation in Affordable Cleaning Technology – Gold Award at CES 2026, is the newest model featured in the promotion.

It introduces upgraded mopping performance, stronger suction, and improved everyday usability. With an MSRP of $999.99, the M16 Infinity is available during the promotional period at a limited-time price of $599.99, offering $400 in savings.

As YEEDI's newest model, the M16 Infinity brings advanced cleaning performance into a more accessible price tier during the event.

Flagship S Series: Expanded Premium Options

The S Series lineup offers additional high-performance options at accessible price points, all integrating YEEDI's core cleaning and navigation technologies.

S14 PLUS — a standout deal with up to $700 off, now $499.99

a standout deal with up to $700 off, now $499.99 S16 PLUS — enhanced suction and triple-lift technology for seamless floor and carpet cleaning, now $649.99

enhanced suction and triple-lift technology for seamless floor and carpet cleaning, now $649.99 S20 Infinity — YEEDI's most advanced model, designed for complex homes with superior mobility and a bagless system, now $799.99

Availability

YEEDI's Amazon Spring Big Deal promotion runs from March 20 through March 31, 2026. Products are available through YEEDI's official store.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a home cleaning technology brand dedicated to making advanced robotic vacuum technology practical, reliable, and accessible for everyday households. Guided by its philosophy of Accessible Innovation, YEEDI focuses on delivering powerful, user-friendly cleaning solutions that prioritize real-world usability, low maintenance, and long-term value.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology