YEEDI M12 PRO+, C12 PRO PLUS, C12 PLUS, C12: Revolutionizing Affordable, High-Performance Cleaning -- Significant Savings This Prime Day

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI, a cutting-edge service robot brand offering advanced, human-centric floor cleaning robots, announces an exclusive Amazon Prime Day discount on its series of robot vacuum cleaners. This Prime Day, YEEDI offers significant savings on its flagship models, ensuring that top-tier cleaning technology is accessible to all. Upgrade your home with ease and efficiency—today on Prime Day, only with YEEDI!

YEEDI Makes Homes Cleaner By Making Advanced Solutions Accessible

YEEDI Prime Day YEEDI Product Comparison

By seamlessly integrating top-tier features at remarkably affordable prices, YEEDI products empower consumers with cost-effective, and versatile cleaning solutions that significantly enhance their daily lives. Each model combines advanced capabilities that are typically found in higher-priced models, while still remaining accessible to consumers, setting a new standard in the industry.

The YEEDI M12 PRO+, C12 PRO PLUS, C12 PLUS, and C12 boast impressive specifications such as advanced cleaning technologies, powerful suction, intelligent navigation systems, and versatile cleaning modes. Despite these premium features, YEEDI products are competitively priced, ensuring that advanced cleaning technology is within reach for all households.

During this Prime Day event, YEEDI offers substantial discounts on these flagship models, making it the perfect time for consumers to upgrade their cleaning routines with state-of-the-art technology at an exceptional value. This limited-time offer underscores YEEDI's dedication to delivering premium performance without the premium price tag, reinforcing its position as a leader in the robotic cleaning industry.

M12 PRO+: The Ultimate Solution for Advanced Home Cleaning, Only $669

Experience superior 11,000Pa suction with TruEdge Mopping for precise cleaning. Featuring ZeroTangle Technology to prevent hair tangling, a compact all-in-one station with Auto-Empty and advanced cleaning modes, the M12 PRO+ setting a new standard in home cleaning technology. Prime Priced at only $669, experience the next generation of home cleaning with the M12 PRO+, where superior performance meets exceptional affordability.

C12 PRO PLUS : The New Standard in Cleaning Innovation and Efficiency, Only $349

C12 PRO PLUS ensures effective, long-lasting dust collection with powerful 8000Pa suction and an Auto-Empty Station featuring PureCyclone technology. Setting itself apart, the C12 PRO PLUS introduces the industry-first OZMO Mega Mopping System for deep grime removal. Moreover, ZeroTangle Technology prevents hair tangling for consistent performance. Discover unmatched cleaning innovation with the C12 PRO PLUS, priced at only $349.

Limited-Time Prime Day Discounts

Enjoy up to 42% off on YEEDI's most popular models for a limited time:

Upgrade Your Cleaning Routine With Significant Savings

Prepare to upgrade your cleaning routine with significant savings. Visit our brand store on July 16th to purchase the M12 PRO+, C12 PRO PLUS, C12 PLUS, and C12 at special Prime Day prices for a limited time.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology