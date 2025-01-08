YEEDI S14 PLUS Wins Indoor Cleaning Technology Innovation Gold Award: Redefining Home Cleaning with Excellence in Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI, a trailblazer in intelligent cleaning solutions, proudly announces that its latest product, YEEDI S14 PLUS, has been awarded the Indoor Cleaning Technology Innovation Gold Award by Global Top Brands during CES 2025 for its groundbreaking advancements in robotic vacuums. This award underscores YEEDI's commitment to redefining home cleaning through innovative technology.

Transforming Home Cleaning Through Technological Breakthroughs

Indoor Cleaning Technology Innovation Gold Award YEEDI S14 PLUS

This recognition reflects YEEDI's pursuit of technological innovation and deep observation of current home cleaning market. The modern consumer cares more about freeing their hands like a robot floor scrubber and cleaner than a robot vacuum. Based on the pressing consumer needs, YEEDI launched several pioneering products that revolutionized the capabilities of robotic cleaning throughout 2024. By addressing the limitations of traditional floor washers and robot vacuums, YEEDI created solutions that deliver sufficient cleaning efficiency while simplifying consumer's home cleaning process.

Tailored for Market Needs with Continuous Product Launch

YEEDI's success is rooted in its ability to anticipate and resolve key market needs. Over the past year, YEEDI introduced four innovative products, each leveraging the brand's cutting-edge technologies. The following two models stand out as key highlights among these four products:

M12 PRO+ : The M12 PRO+ is designed for maximum cleaning efficiency, tackling stubborn stains, hard-to-reach corners, and brush clogs with powerful 11,000 Pa suction, the TruEdge system, and ZeroTangle technology. Its compact design saves space while its smart navigation ensures thorough cleaning. Trusted by media outlets and highly praised by customers for its performance, the M12 PRO+ has become a top seller in its category.

The M12 PRO+ is designed for maximum cleaning efficiency, tackling stubborn stains, hard-to-reach corners, and brush clogs with powerful 11,000 Pa suction, the TruEdge system, and ZeroTangle technology. Its compact design saves space while its smart navigation ensures thorough cleaning. Trusted by media outlets and highly praised by customers for its performance, the M12 PRO+ has become a top seller in its category. C12 COMBO: The world's first all-in-one whole-house cleaning combo, redefining convenience with its versatile design and user-centric features. C12 COMBO is optimized to tackle tough cleaning challenges such as capturing large particles and stubborn dirt with its powerful 95AW vacuum. Featuring the innovative ZeroTangle Floor Brush, Crevice Tool and 2-in-1 Dusting Brush, C12 Combo can deliver deep cleaning in areas that are often hard to reach, precise corner cleaning and delicate soft surfaces.

YEEDI S14 PLUS: The Game-Changing Robotic Vacuum with the OZMO Roller Mopping System

Proven Innovation with Global Recognition

OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology The OZMO Roller Water Renewal Mopping System uses ultra-high pressure and speed to tackle tough stains effectively. It minimizes water residue for faster drying, ensuring a more efficient and thorough cleaning process while keeping the floors spotless.

TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning & Zero Tangle 2.0 Anti-Tangle Technology TruEdge 2.0 ensures seamless cleaning along edges and in corners by adapting to irregular shapes with its 3D Edge Sensor and smart algorithms. The ZeroTangle 2.0 technology prevents hair and debris from tangling in the brush, allowing for uninterrupted cleaning performance.

AIVI 3D 3.0 Technology AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology allows the robot to identify and navigate obstacles in real-time. This advanced technology ensures efficient pathfinding, while providing professional-level carpet care and effortless overall cleaning.



The YEEDI S14 PLUS will be available to consumers starting in March. Stay tuned for more details and get ready to experience the future of home cleaning!

A Future Driven by Smart Housekeeping

YEEDI's award-winning momentum positions it as a leader in smart home innovation. With a continued focus on addressing consumer needs through cutting-edge technology and transformative product development, YEEDI is set to reshape the future of home cleaning, delivering ease and efficiency to households worldwide.

More at

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/yeedi

YEEDI S14 PLUS: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/C543AE71-64E3-471A-8566-0E632ACBD98A

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology