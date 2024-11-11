YEEDI Slashes Robot Vacuum Prices by up to 45% in Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI today announced major Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, including all the top savings on YEEDI's popular robot vacuums. The sale runs from November 11 through December 2, offering the year's best prices on YEEDI's most advanced cleaning solutions.

Take Your Home Cleaning to the Next Level this Early Black Friday with YEEDI Robot Vacuum Systems

YEEDI Black Friday Sale

YEEDI offers a comprehensive range of robot vacuums, from entry-level models to advanced all-in-one cleaning solutions, all at accessible price points. The C12 Combo is YEEDI's latest innovation, combining a robot vacuum and docking station with a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner. M12 Ultra Plus and M12 Pro+ exemplify the latest in robot vacuum technology, offering a premium cleaning experience with its strong suction power and other features typically found in higher-end systems.

YEEDI C12 COMBO: Save $329 on a Complete Home Cleaning System

The C12 COMBO is a versatile all-in-one home cleaning solution, combining a powerful 10,000Pa robot vacuum, a discreet docking station, and a 95AW cordless handheld vacuum. Designed to simplify home maintenance, it eliminates the need for multiple devices while effectively cleaning every corner. The system includes three brush heads: a ZeroTangle standard brush with an LED light for hassle-free pet hair removal, a narrow head for hard-to-reach areas, and a 2-in-1 dusting brush for curtains and soft furnishings. Additionally, the handheld stick vacuum features a 340ml water tank, allowing it to seamlessly switch between vacuuming and mopping up to 200 square feet, offering a convenient solution for tackling both dust and stubborn stains in one go.

Available at a bargain price of just $569.99, the C12 COMBO packs everything required to keep your living space spotlessly clean. More affordable models from YEEDI include the C12 PRO PLUS at $329.99, the C12 PLUS at $299.99, and the C12 at only $169.99.

YEEDI M12 ULTRA PLUS: Save $479 on World-Class Home Cleaning

The M12 ULTRA PLUS is one of the most advanced robot vacuum systems, boasting an industry-leading 11,800Pa suction power to tackle dust, dirt, and larger debris even on thick carpets. Its dual vacuum and mopping system, equipped with dual spinning micro pads, cleans to the very edge of floors, while intelligent sensors detect hard surfaces and carpets, lifting the mopping pads as needed. With YEEDI TrueEdge technology, it cleans as close as 1mm from walls, furniture, and obstacles. Maintenance is effortless thanks to the Mini OMNI Station, which offers One-Tap Self-Cleaning, Auto-Empty, and Auto Refill and Drain features. Additionally, YEEDI's ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology, designed specifically for pet owners, prevents pet hair from clogging the brushes, ensuring a hassle-free cleaning experience.

Priced at only $619.99, the M12 ULTRA PLUS delivers a next-generation home cleaning experience, featuring the very latest technologies and innovations at a price point within reach of most households. Price-sensitive customers can also consider the M12 PRO+, a similar robot vacuum design with 11,000Pa suction power, and a discounted price tag of only $569.99.

Upgrade Your Home Cleaning this Early Black Friday

As the Black Friday deals approach, get your home sparkling without the hassle of manual cleaning. Take advantage of exclusive offers on the latest cleaning systems at the YEEDI Official Store from today to December 2. Don't miss out on these amazing discounts:

M12 ULTRA PLUS: Originally $1099, Discount Price $619.99 - Save $479 (43.59% off)

M12 PRO+: Originally $999, Discount Price $569.99 - Save $429 (42.94% off)

C12 COMBO: Originally $899, Discount Price $569.99 - Save $329 (36.6% off)

C12 PRO PLUS: Originally $599, Discount Price $329.99 - Save $270 (44.91% off)

C12 PLUS: Originally $479, Discount Price $299.99 - Save $179 (37.37% off)

C12: Originally $299, Discount Price $169.99 - Save $129 (43.15% off)

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology