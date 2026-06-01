Yeeld Launches Inside Vanilla, Bringing Compliant Surcharging to Turkois-Powered Terminals - No Build Required

Joint integration lets merchants on Turkois's Vanilla platform-as-a-service turn on credit card surcharging quickly and recover up to 3% per transaction, with surcharging logic handled automatically across all 50 U.S. states.

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeeld, the surcharging platform designed with compliance in mind, today announced its launch inside Turkois, the parent company behind Vanilla, the platform-ready terminal, billing and commerce system built on Stripe. Vanilla allows users to step in to a ready built multi-hierarchical ecosystem including ready-to-use Stripe Connect, Terminal, Billing and Subscriptions. The integration makes Yeeld's surcharging engine available natively to every merchant running on Vanilla, no terminal buildout, no separate integration to maintain, and no developer work required.

With a single onboarding step, merchants on Vanilla can begin offsetting credit card processing fees of typically 2% to 3% on every eligible transaction. Yeeld's rules engine handles state laws and card network requirements in real time, so surcharges are applied correctly in supported jurisdictions and automatically drop to $0 in restricted states like Connecticut and Massachusetts.

"Surcharging shouldn't require a project plan. Turkois built Vanilla to make commerce simpler, and that's exactly what we wanted for fee recovery. Merchants flip the switch and start keeping more of every sale, the state logic, the disclosure, the card-type detection, all of it runs in the background."

Mira Boora, COO, Yeeld

"Our customers asked for a way to offset processing costs without rebuilding their checkout or learning a new system. Yeeld's compliance engine is purpose-built for this problem, and embedding it directly into Vanilla means our merchants get a next-generation POS experience with smarter margins from day one."

Ryan Doran, Partner & Head of Product, Turkois

What's available at launch

Through the joint integration, merchants on Vanilla can now:

Turn on surcharging in seconds - directly from their existing Vanilla account, with no hardware swap, re-certification, or downtime.

- directly from their existing Vanilla account, with no hardware swap, re-certification, or downtime. Recover up to 3% per credit card transaction - passing card processing costs to the cardholder while keeping pricing unchanged.

- passing card processing costs to the cardholder while keeping pricing unchanged. Stay compliant by default - Yeeld's real-time rules engine evaluates every transaction against current state and card network rules, with restricted jurisdictions automatically set to $0.

- Yeeld's real-time rules engine evaluates every transaction against current state and card network rules, with restricted jurisdictions automatically set to $0. Apply surcharging across every channel - in-store terminals, kiosks, invoices, and online payments, with consistent behavior across surfaces.

- in-store terminals, kiosks, invoices, and online payments, with consistent behavior across surfaces. Disclose surcharges to customers pre-payment - meeting card network transparency requirements without any extra work for the merchant.

Because Yeeld runs inside Vanilla, merchants operate from a single dashboard with one platform and one support team. As regulations change, Yeeld updates the rules engine automatically, merchants don't need to manage state lists, monitor card network changes, or maintain a separate integration.

Built for platforms, marketplaces, and storefronts

The Yeeld + Turkois integration is designed to serve the full range of businesses Vanilla powers: marketplaces, franchisors, services-based businesses, multi-location operators, and single-location storefronts. Whether a merchant processes one transaction a day or thousands, surcharging applies consistently and compliantly.

Availability

Surcharging is available now to all merchants on Vanilla. Merchants can enable the feature from their Vanilla account or book a demo at https://vanillapos.io/yeeld/.

About Yeeld

Yeeld is a technology company that builds surcharging infrastructure and provides advisory & development services for businesses operating on Stripe. Its products help merchants implement cost recovery correctly, covering compliance, and jurisdictional logic. For more information, visit theyeeld.com.

About Turkois

Turkois, a Stripe Premier Partner with Product Specialization in Terminal, is the parent company behind Vanilla, the platform-ready commerce and terminal system that simplifies payments, subscriptions, invoices, and multi-location operations for marketplaces, franchisors, services-based businesses, and storefronts. Vanilla brings together every payment surface - in-store terminals, kiosks, invoices, and online - into a single, unified platform.

Contact Information

Mira Boora

Chief Operating Officer

Yeeld

708-480-2289

[email protected]

www.theyeeld.com

Ryan Doran

Partner & Head of Product

Turkois

[email protected]

https://turkois.io/

Note to Editors: For additional assets such as product images, detailed specifications, or interview requests, please contact Mira Boora at [email protected]

SOURCE Yeeld