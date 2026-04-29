Yeeld Surcharging for Stripe Brings Cost Recovery Natively Into Stripe Checkout and Payment Links

Yeeld launches its Stripe App at Stripe Sessions 2026, enabling merchants to recover credit card processing costs with a single line of code

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeeld today announced the launch of Yeeld Surcharging for Stripe, now available on the Stripe App marketplace. The product is the first to bring surcharging natively inside Stripe Checkout and Payment Links, letting merchants recover credit card processing costs without building or maintaining custom infrastructure.

Yeeld Surcharging for Stripe

Surcharging has long been a cost recovery option that most merchants cannot realistically use. Card network rules, state-level regulations, and required disclosures create an implementation burden that outweighs the benefit for many teams. Yeeld Surcharging for Stripe handles that complexity automatically, running directly inside the checkout experience merchants already use.

The app is available now at marketplace.stripe.com/apps/yeeld and debuted at Stripe Sessions 2026.

How It Works

Stripe Checkout merchants enable surcharging with a single line of code. Payment Links merchants configure it directly via the API.





Surcharges are calculated and applied at checkout automatically, with no manual intervention required.





Jurisdictional rules update in real time. The app adjusts surcharge logic based on U.S. state regulations and card network requirements as they change.





Flexible pricing: no upfront fee to install. Merchants pay only when they collect surcharges.

"Surcharging has always been more complex than it appears on the surface," said Mira Boora, Chief Operating Officer at Yeeld. "Most merchants understand the value, but the operational and compliance burden has made it difficult to implement correctly. We built Yeeld Surcharging for Stripe to remove that complexity and make cost recovery a seamless part of the existing checkout experience."

Mira Boora, Chief Operating Officer, Yeeld

Who It's For

Yeeld Surcharging for Stripe is built for Stripe merchants that want to recover credit card processing costs without writing or owning custom surcharge logic.

It is particularly suited to:

Businesses using Stripe Checkout or Payment Links

Select platform models using Stripe Checkout for sub-merchant payments

Merchants operating across multiple states

Teams that want to enable surcharging without managing regulations or infrastructure internally

Availability

Yeeld Surcharging for Stripe is available now on the Stripe App Marketplace at marketplace.stripe.com/apps/yeeld . Merchants can install the app and begin onboarding directly. For pricing or implementation questions, visit www.theyeeld.com or contact [email protected] .

About Yeeld

Yeeld is a technology company that builds surcharging infrastructure and provides advisory & development services for businesses operating on Stripe. Its products help merchants implement cost recovery correctly, covering compliance, and jurisdictional logic. For more information, visit theyeeld.com .

Contact Information

Mira Boora

Chief Operating Officer

Yeeld

708-480-2289

[email protected]

www.theyeeld.com

Note to Editors: For additional assets such as product images, detailed specifications, or interview requests, please contact Mira Boora at [email protected]

SOURCE Yeeld