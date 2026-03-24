Yeeld Partners with Checkout.com to Enable Flexible Surcharging and Pricing Optimization for Platforms and Merchants

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeeld, a leader in modern payments infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments platform. The partnership enables platforms and merchants utilizing Checkout.com to more effectively manage and recover the cost of payment acceptance through Yeeld's surcharging and pricing optimization solutions.

Through this collaboration, Checkout.com customers can leverage Yeeld's Surcharging API and YeeldPay to dynamically apply surcharges, optimize pricing strategies, and unlock new revenue streams, all while maintaining a seamless end-customer experience.

"We're excited to partner with Yeeld to bring more flexibility and control to how platforms and merchants manage the cost of payments. Their innovative approach to surcharging and pricing optimization creates new revenue opportunities while maintaining a smooth customer experience."- Ginny Huber, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Checkout.com

"Checkout.com has built a unique global payments platform, and we're happy to partner with them to expand access to scalable surcharging solutions designed for compliance," said Mira Boora, Yeeld COO. "Together, we're enabling platforms and merchants to not only offset rising payment costs, but to do so in a way that is configurable, transparent, and aligned with a broader monetization strategy."

Key Capabilities

Seamless integration: Merchants can integrate Yeeld's Surcharging API directly alongside Checkout.com's payment infrastructure

Merchants can integrate Yeeld's Surcharging API directly alongside Checkout.com's payment infrastructure Platform-ready architecture: Designed for marketplaces and SaaS platforms providing products to multiple merchant accounts, while offering white-labeled capabilities for platforms

Designed for marketplaces and SaaS platforms providing products to multiple merchant accounts, while offering white-labeled capabilities for platforms Dynamic surcharge calculation: Real-time calculation based on card type, funding source, geography, and network rules

Real-time calculation based on card type, funding source, geography, and network rules Improved unit economics: Enables merchants to recover processing costs while maintaining conversion rates and providing customers choice and convenience

Use Cases

Merchants looking to offset credit card processing fees without operational overhead

Businesses navigating complex, multi-region regulatory requirements

Platforms embedding surcharging as a configurable feature for their merchants

SaaS platforms seeking to enhance their payments offering and unlock additional revenue opportunities

Availability

Yeeld and Checkout.com integrations are available immediately for joint customers, with support for both direct merchant integrations and platform use cases.

About Yeeld

With a mission to simplify and optimize payment integrations, Yeeld continues to deliver cutting-edge products and solutions that empower businesses to maximize their financial efficiency. For more information, visit www.theyeeld.com .

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com is a leading global digital payments platform that helps businesses accept, process, and manage payments across the world. With a focus on performance, flexibility, and innovation, Checkout.com powers payments for some of the world's fastest-growing companies.

Contact Information

Mira Boora

Chief Operating Officer

Yeeld

708-480-2289

[email protected]

www.theyeeld.com

Note to Editors: For additional assets such as product images, detailed specifications, or interview requests, please contact Mira Boora at [email protected] .

SOURCE Yeeld