Yello customers can now match to candidates from the Symplicity database through the Yello Campus Recruiting Agent

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello, the leading campus and early talent recruiting software platform, today announced a new partnership with Symplicity, the leader in student engagement and employability software, to give Yello customers access to Symplicity's extensive network of more than 600,000 early talent candidates. Through the partnership, employers using the Yello Campus Recruiting Agent can now match against active candidates from the Symplicity database in addition to candidates from their own ATS, their Yello database, WayUp, and 35+ other sources across the web.

Yello and Symplicity Partner to Expand Candidate Access for Campus Recruiters

"Campus recruiting has been built around showing up to events and hoping the right candidates visit your booth. Yello flips that model," said Michael Megerian, Chief Revenue Officer at Yello. "The Yello Campus Recruiting Agent handles the heavy lifting of building and managing your events, finding best-fit candidates, outreach, and interview scheduling so your recruiters don't have to. With the agent, you show up to events with an interview schedule full of candidates who actually fit your roles."

"Symplicity's network represents some of the most engaged early talent anywhere — students who are actively building their careers through the campus career centers they trust," said Matt Small, President & CEO of Symplicity. "Bringing that pool into the Yello Campus Recruiting Agent opens doors for students and gives employers access to candidates they simply couldn't reach before."

About Yello

Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution purpose-built for early talent – with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to recruitment operations to sourcing and events. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while maximizing your return on investment. For more information, visit www.yello.co.

About Symplicity

At Symplicity, our mission is to empower colleges and universities with an AI-driven platform that supports the whole student experience, enhances engagement, and boosts employability outcomes. We create tailored pathways for student success, streamline career services operations, and provide real-time, actionable insights for university leaders. Our platform promotes skills-based hiring, matching students with opportunities aligned to their competencies and bridging the gap between education and the workforce to prepare them for success in today's evolving job market. Symplicity serves more than 1,200 universities worldwide, including 80% of top-ranked global institutions, and is trusted by 96% of Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.symplicity.com.

Media Contact:

Wes Kuhns

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SOURCE Yello