Yello Launches AI Campus Recruiting Agent, Delivering the ROI Campus Recruiting Has Been Waiting For

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello, the leading campus and early talent recruiting software platform, today announced the launch of Yello Campus Recruiting Agent - a new AI-powered agent that automates manual work and simplifies building events, sourcing candidates, campaigning, and scheduling interviews, so recruiting teams can focus on engaging with candidates instead of managing software.

Yello Launches AI Campus Recruiting Agent

Campus recruiting has been built around showing up to events and hoping the right candidates visit your booth. With this launch, Yello enables the world's leading companies to flip the campus and event recruiting model. Yello's Campus Recruiting Agent identifies your best-fit candidates and pre-schedules interviews before the event even starts. The agent handles the heavy lifting of building and managing your events, candidate matching and prioritizing, outreach, and interview scheduling so your recruiters don't have to. Instead of companies going to an event and hoping the right candidates walk into their booth, they can show up with an interview schedule full of candidates who actually fit their roles.

"Campus recruiting teams need solutions purpose-built for early talent instead of using the same solutions their experienced recruiting peers use," said Michael Megerian, Chief Revenue Officer at Yello. "Yello has always been purpose-built for early talent. We transformed campus recruiting a decade ago, and now we're doing it again — bringing the ROI campus recruiting has always been waiting for and enabling faster hiring decisions, reduced manual work, and measurable returns tied to hiring outcomes across campus and experienced roles and onsite and virtual events. Employers can fill their roles with top talent while reducing waste by attending fewer events, sending smaller teams, and cutting travel expenses."

"For years, campus recruiting success has been measured in activity like the number of schools visited, candidates met, and resumes collected. But activity was never the goal. Hiring the right people is," said Dan Bartfield, Co-Founder and CEO of Yello. "Yello Campus Recruiting Agent reorients everything around outcomes. Your team spends less time on admin work and more time with the candidates who actually fit your open roles. You show up to events prepared, not hoping. And for the first time, you can tie every event dollar to a hire."

For more information, visit yello.co/ai.

About Yello

Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution purpose-built for early talent – with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to recruitment operations to sourcing and events. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while maximizing your return on investment.

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SOURCE Yello