Yello Awarded $20 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Army Talent Acquisition Software Solutions

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello , a leading provider of talent acquisition software solutions, is excited to announce that it has been awarded a five-year, $20 million firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by Army Contracting Command (ACC), Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG), Maryland.

Under the scope of the contract, Yello will provide the Department of the Army technology to:

Plan, conduct, and manage in-person and virtual recruitment events

Customize, organize, and automate robust and diverse talent acquisition pipelines to expand recruiting reach and source more candidates

Capture key metrics and visualize data analytics on applicants in real-time to speed up the hiring process and show the return on investment

Get real-time analytics with dashboards to promote and achieve DEI and hiring goals

"Army Contracting Command is joining over 70 federal agencies that use Yello's FedRAMP authorized solutions to support recently published guidance from OPM on improving the federal hiring experience. Yello supports these initiatives by helping agencies reduce time-to-hire, improving the candidate and recruiter experience, and by providing the data needed to streamline their hiring process," said Dan Bartfield, Yello Co-Founder and CEO. "We are pleased to have been selected by Army Contracting Command as this contract further demonstrates Yello's commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency and success for our United States government clients."

About Yello:

Yello is a talent acquisition software designed to simplify and modernize the recruiting and hiring process. Yello's technology improves your organization's ability to ﬁnd, prioritize, manage, engage with, and hire talent in a highly automated and eﬃcient manner, improving the experience for both candidates and employers. Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands and more than 70 federal agencies manage their recruitment events to source and engage candidates efficiently. Yello is FedRAMP authorized with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire talent journey, from planning to sourcing to events and recruitment operations.

