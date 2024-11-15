Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Announces Retail and Category Expansion

The latest brand extension from Kendra Scott maps brick and mortar and category growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is embarking on a transformative journey with retail expansion into Austin, Dallas, and Houston, just a year after its 2023 launch. Drawing inspiration from the beauty of the Texas landscape and its spirit of resiliency, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is a complete lifestyle brand that reimagines Western style with new product categories including hats, footwear, home goods, apparel and much more.

Since the brand's launch, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott has strived to put the modern cowgirl front and center, right where she belongs. The designs embrace an eclectic twist on traditional Western wear that celebrates the strength and individuality of the women who wear it. With philanthropy at the forefront, every Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott purchase gives back and empowers women. The brand is proud to partner with Nest's Women of the West fund to provide mentorship, coaching, funding, and peer support for the next generation of U.S. artisans, makers, and entrepreneurs in the American West.

The Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Flagship location on Austin's South Congress will open on November 15, following the first Kendra Scott Flagship store which opened in 2010. Rooted in Kendra's heartfelt Texas heritage and vision of community, the store is more than just a retail space —it marks Kendra's incredible journey over the past 22 years, from creating a handmade jewelry collection and selling it door to door to boutiques, to now leading an over billion-dollar brand.

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott retail will balance the juxtaposition between antiquity and modernity creating a true one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates ranch life, Texas, and the larger American West. The store is a testament to Kendra's self-made success and commitment to her community, highlighted by her contributions of over $70 million to worthy causes and the establishment of 148 stores nationwide. Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Houston and Dallas will open in Winter 2025. Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is proud to feature a curated selection of products from its esteemed wholesale partners including Westerly Hide Blazers, HbarC Apparel, Juan Antonio handbags and leather jackets, Three Sons, Full Circle vintage boots, Rock Tees and Inlaid Boots.

"This is more than just a store; it's a love letter to Texas and a tribute to the incredible journey I've been on over the past two decades," said Kendra Scott, Founder & Chief Creative Officer. "We've built a vibrant community around our passion for design and artistry, and we can't wait to share this new space with everyone who has supported us along the way.

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott further solidifies Kendra Scott's role as a leader in the accessory industry, while expanding into new categories that align with the brand's vision. In addition, the brand has partnered with Nest to support the 2024 Heritage Craft Prize, underscoring Kendra's commitment to supporting craftsmanship, creativity, and community.

About Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Texas, drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of golden roses. Born out of love for Kendra's Texas family ranch and the connection, tranquility, and adventure it brings, the newest extension of the Kendra Scott brand effortlessly blends vintage-inspired jewelry and accessories. Experience Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott at the South Congress Flagship in Austin, TX, or explore the collection online at kendrascott.com/yellow-rose.

