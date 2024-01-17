Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Collaborates with Wrangler® on Limited-Edition Jewelry and Apparel Collection

Two iconic brands team up for exclusive collaboration benefiting the National FFA Organization

(formerly Future Farmers of America)

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott announces the launch of its first-ever collaboration, a joint collection with global denim brand Wrangler®. The limited-edition Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collection features signature Kendra Scott silhouettes and inlaid gemstones, woven together with modern, elevated fits and finishes from the most authentic denim brand of the West. This product line presents both jewelry and apparel, a first for the Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott brand, and celebrates ranch culture, the natural environment of the Southwest and the spirit of its hard-working people.

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott

The exclusive collection — which pays homage to Kendra Scott's Texas roots and Wrangler's Western wear legacy — was intentionally designed with turquoise embellishments and embroidered rose motifs to provide sophisticated western looks for everyone from the urban cowgirl to the seasoned ranch hand. The collaboration showcases a variety of jewelry pieces including necklaces, earrings and a signature bracelet and ring, along with a thirteen-piece assortment of shirts, jackets, denim and more. Each piece presents a polished and classic cowgirl aesthetic, and the styles are meant to be mixed and matched for head-to-toe rodeo-ready looks.

"My heart feels most at home on the ranch and there's nothing that suits ranch life better than Wrangler," says brand Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer Kendra Scott. "I'm so happy to be bringing the iconic look and feel of Wrangler to Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott in a collaboration that helps celebrate the spirit of the American West."

With a chic and timeless elegance, Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott reimagines legendary elements from both brands. Custom Kendra Scott silhouettes and stones are seamlessly blended with inimitable Wrangler designs and details in accessories like the Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Elisa Multi Strand Necklace, the brand's #1 bestseller set vertically with inlaid details. Pulling inspiration from nostalgic styles and creating a polished, refined look with jeweled hardware and bold colors, the product assortment includes a Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott 70's Fitted Blazer and Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Trucker Jacket. The Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Bolo Necklace blends the instantly recognizable Wrangler W with Kendra Scott's signature oval shape and features chain tassels, while the Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Puff Sleeve Rodeo Shirt is accented with buttons in Kendra Scott's signature Davie frame.

To create a bright future for the generations of young people who live and love the Western lifestyle Kendra Scott will donate 20% of every purchase price of the Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Elaina Corded Bracelet to the Kendra Scott Foundation (KSF). KSF gives to partners in accordance with its mission and will direct this donation from Kendra Scott to the National FFA Organization (formerly Future Farmers of America). Separately, Wrangler is also donating $10,000 to the National FFA to support scholarships in connection with this collaboration.

The limited-edition collaboration jewelry will be available at kendrascott.com and in all Kendra Scott stores.

The limited-edition collaboration apparel will be available at kendrascott.com, Kendra Scott stores at the Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin rodeos, and in select stores where Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is available. Wrangler will also be selling the collection on wrangler.com and at its two flagship stores located in the Fort Worth Stockyards and in the brand's hometown of Greensboro, NC.

About Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is the latest extension of the Kendra Scott brand, born out of love for Kendra Scott's Texas family ranch and the connection, tranquility, and adventure it brings. The brand brings a modern approach to jewelry, apparel, and home goods that celebrates the rich ranch culture of the American Southwest. Taking its name from the infamous golden-hued roses of the Lone Star State, as well as the joyful style that the Kendra Scott brand is known for, customers can experience the brand at the South Congress Flagship location in Austin, TX, at Kendra Scott College Station in College Station, TX, at our traveling Tiny Home, or online at kendrascott.com/yellow-rose .

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, home accessories, and a men's collection, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $50M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 130+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and 850+ specialty boutiques. With over 2,500 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. Learn more at KendraScott.com .

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for over 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

