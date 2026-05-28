Yeshiva University Celebrates 95th Commencement as Keynote Speaker Ambassador Mike Huckabee Calls on Graduates to Lead with Faith, Courage and Conviction

More than 5,000 gathered as the University marked America's 250th anniversary, reflected on the enduring bond between America and Israel, and witnessed a surprise musical performance featuring Ambassador Huckabee

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeshiva University's 95th Annual Commencement brought together more than 5,000 students, families, alumni and supporters today at Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for a joyful tribute to academic excellence, timeless values and the ideals that bind the American and Jewish stories together. Celebrating America's 250th anniversary, more than 1,700 undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred upon the Class of 2026 — with recipients stepping into a world that demands fortitude, character and leadership.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee Delivers Address at Yeshiva University’s 95th Annual Commencement

A New Generation Steps Forward

This year's "America 250" theme connected the University's 140-year role in American higher education to the principles that have shaped both the nation and the Jewish people: freedom, human dignity and the belief that education should elevate not only the intellect, but the soul.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee — former governor, current United States Ambassador to Israel and one of America's most outspoken supporters of the Jewish state — delivered the Commencement address and received the Presidential Medallion, Yeshiva University's highest honor for global leadership.

President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman opened the ceremony with remarks on the University's mission and the responsibility carried by graduates entering a rapidly changing era.

"At Yeshiva University, we believe greatness is measured not only by achievement, but by the ability to uplift others and bring blessing into the world," he said. "Our graduates leave this institution not only prepared to succeed professionally, but equipped to strengthen their communities, stand proudly for their beliefs and help shape a better future for the Jewish people, the United States and society as a whole."

A Charge to the Graduating Class

In his keynote address, Ambassador Huckabee urged graduates to see their diplomas as a call to serve.

"Yeshiva University stands as a remarkable example of what higher education can be at its very best," he said. "In a time of confusion and division, this institution continues to produce graduates whose education is both broad and rigorous, anchored in moral clarity and a commitment to eternal values. The students leaving here today are ready to bring wisdom, integrity and devotion into every arena they enter."

His remarks underscored Yeshiva University's distinctive educational vision, where world-class academics are intertwined with Jewish learning, communal engagement and a deep connection to the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

In a beautiful display of unity, honorees, faculty and graduates all wore Blue Square pins—a symbol of solidarity against antisemitism and all forms of hate—creating a sea of blue in support of all that it represents. The pins, part of Robert Kraft's Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, were worn alongside a shield bearing the American and Israeli flags, a reflection of the enduring bond between the two nations.

Lessons in Courage and Character

Coach Bruce Pearl, former head coach of Auburn University Tigers men's basketball and a leading advocate for Israel and national voice against antisemitism, made a surprise appearance to address the crowd, praising YU's basketball team and student-athletes. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, he reminded graduates that the values forged on the court — courage, identity and resilience — are exactly what this generation must bring into every arena of American life.

A Joyful Musical Expression of Jewish Unity

The program featured a sweeping musical production celebrating America, Israel, Jewish unity and gratitude, creating a stirring and unforgettable commencement experience that brought together patriotism, faith and shared purpose.

Acclaimed performer Joey Newcomb led graduates and guests in a moving musical celebration that quickly filled the stadium with energy and emotion. In a surprise moment, Ambassador Huckabee strapped on a bass guitar and joined the band as students, faculty, alumni and guests danced together across the arena floor in a powerful expression of shared joy and Jewish unity.

The ceremony concluded with the official conferral of degrees and a jubilant recessional as graduates reunited with their families and friends outside the stadium, celebrating not only what they had accomplished, but the lives of meaning and contribution they are now preparing to build.

SOURCE Yeshiva University