Yesway and Operation Homefront Join Forces to Celebrate America's Military this Veterans Day

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of its steadfast commitment to the U.S. military and first responders, and in concert with the annual celebration of Veterans Day, Yesway , the fast growing and innovative convenience store chain with locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, will join forces with Operation Homefront, to recognize the service of members of our country's military and their families, during a check presentation ceremony held at the chain's store location in Grimes, Iowa.

To mark the occasion, Operation Homefront COO Robert (Bob) D. Thomas, COO, Brig Gen, USAF (Ret.), will join Yesway at the Veterans Day ceremony at the Yesway store located at 1905 SE 37th St, Grimes, IA 50111, from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM CDT on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, where the donation check will be presented. Local community members and their families will also be recognized for their military service during the ceremony.

As the foundation of the Yesway Gives Back charitable giving program, Yesway is supporting, honoring, and meeting the needs of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families, who have sacrificed so much while fighting tirelessly for our nation's freedom. In partnering with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that serves America's military families, Yesway celebrates these heroic women and men, and thanks America's troops for their service.

"At Yesway, we feel it is important to make meaningful contributions to the communities we serve," said Thomas N. Trkla, Yesway's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Not only are we donating $50,000 in support of all that Operation Homefront does for the brave Americans serving in our armed forces, but we invite Yesway customers to join us in supporting America's military and their families who serve on the homefront as well."

He continued, "To that end, not only do we offer free coffee or fountain beverages to active and retired members of the military and first responders on Fridays in our stores, we are also donating 5 cents from the sale of every bottle of Yesway-branded spring and purified water sold, up to an additional $25,000, to this wonderful organization."

"We are very grateful for the commitment and support of Yesway and its customers," said Robert (Bob) D. Thomas, Brig. Gen. USAF (Ret.), Chief Operating Officer of Operation Homefront. "Their generous donation will help deliver support to military families across the country and enable them to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

