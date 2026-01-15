Yesway Announces the Hiring of Robert Hampton as Chief Technology Officer

Seasoned retail technology executive to lead digital transformation, strengthen enterprise systems, and advance scalable innovation across Yesway's growing store network

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, is pleased to announce that Robert Hampton has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Reporting directly to the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Hampton will lead Yesway's information technology strategy and oversee all aspects of enterprise technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and innovation.

Robert Hampton, Chief Technology Officer, Yesway

With more than 20 years of executive technology leadership experience in the retail, convenience, and supply chain sectors, Hampton brings a proven track record of modernizing technology platforms, integrating large-scale acquisitions, and building high-performing global IT organizations. His deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and customer-centric mindset position him to play a critical role in supporting Yesway's continued growth and operational excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert to Yesway," said Tom Trkla, Yesway's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. "Robert is a highly respected technology leader with a rare combination of hands-on technical depth, retail industry knowledge, and strategic leadership experience. His ability to modernize platforms, scale operations, and lead transformational initiatives will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance the experience for our customers, team members, and partners."

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Hampton will establish and manage Yesway's technical vision and roadmap, overseeing the evaluation, development, and deployment of all enterprise, store-level, web, and mobile technology platforms. He will lead digital transformation initiatives across retail, fuel, and back-office operations, ensure the security and reliability of mission-critical systems, and build a robust data and analytics infrastructure to support real-time decision-making. Hampton will also manage the Company's technology budget, ensure regulatory compliance, oversee cybersecurity and disaster recovery planning, and lead the development and growth of Yesway's IT organization.

Hampton joins Yesway following nearly a decade with Jacksons Companies, a $5+ billion vertically integrated convenience and fuel retailer, where he served as Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Technology Solutions & Innovation. During his tenure, he led the successful acquisition and integration of more than 120 stores, helped launch the ExtraMile Convenience Stores joint venture with Chevron—scaling the brand to more than 1,200 locations—and redesigned the IT organization to significantly improve operational maturity. He also established a 24/7/365 enterprise support center and managed full financial oversight of the company's technology portfolio.

Previously, Hampton held senior technology leadership roles at AECOM, where he managed a $22.5 million global infrastructure budget and led IT integration for a $1.2 billion acquisition, as well as positions with ValleyCrest Companies and The Warner Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering/Computer Science from Texas Tech University and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

In addition to his corporate leadership experience, Hampton is a recognized industry thought leader, currently serving as Chairman of the Board of Advisors for Conexxus, the convenience retail technology standards organization. He is a frequent speaker and panelist at major industry events including NACS, NRF, and Conexxus, and serves on advisory boards for Texas Tech University and Boise State University.

"I am excited to join Yesway at such an important stage in the company's growth," Hampton said. "Yesway has built an impressive platform with a strong culture and a clear vision for the future. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to advance our technology capabilities, support innovation across the organization, and ensure we are well-positioned to scale efficiently while delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and teams."

Hampton's leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to operational excellence will help ensure Yesway continues to leverage technology as a strategic advantage while supporting the company's rapid expansion and long-term growth objectives.

To locate your nearest Yesway or Allsup's store, visit Yesway.com/locations or Allsups.com/allsups-locations/.

Editor note: Contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; 617-669-1560; [email protected] to arrange interviews. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway: Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 447 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 88 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com.

