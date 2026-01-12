Yesway Opens Two New Allsup's Stores in Odessa and Monahans, Texas

These latest additions further strengthen the company's footprint in its largest state and bring its total Texas store count to 250 locations. Each of the new Odessa and Monahans stores spans 6,277 square feet of modern, large-format retail space and operates 24/7 to maximize customer convenience. Each offer Allsup's World Famous Burritos, a full selection of Yesway private-label products, fresh groceries, including bread, milk, and eggs, well-stocked beer caves, ATMs, Western Union services, and digital and cryptocurrency ATM options.

These stores, like all new Yesway and Allsup's stores, reflect the company's commitment to providing an elevated, consistent customer experience, delivering operational excellence, and offering modern amenities that meet the evolving needs of rural and suburban communities.

"The pace at which our incredibly talented and dedicated team was able to deliver new Allsup's stores across our network in 2025 is a testament to our culture of service, innovation, and execution," said Tom Trkla, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Yesway.

He continued, "Every new store opening represents not just an expansion of our footprint, but an expansion of our responsibility to serve and support the communities that welcome us. I am profoundly grateful to our team members, whose hard work and enthusiasm fuel our progress every single day, and to our loyal customers, who continue to embrace us and make us feel welcome in their communities."

To locate a nearby Yesway or Allsup's store, visit Yesway Locations or Allsup's Locations .

About Yesway - Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway operates 448 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. The company operates under the trusted Yesway and Allsup's brands. It is renowned for its fresh, high-quality offerings, private-label products, and industry-leading food service—including the iconic Allsup's burrito. Recognized for its innovation, customer loyalty program, and exceptional team, Yesway has earned numerous industry awards and continues to set the pace for growth and excellence in the convenience retail sector. Learn more at yesway.com .

