Yesway Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of its World Famous Allsup's Burrito - "The Legendary OG"

A full year of festivities in honor of its legendary tasty treat kicks off in September

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States, is kicking off a yearlong celebration of the World Famous Allsup's Burrito in honor of the delectable, deep-fried delight's 50th Anniversary. Fans around the world are invited to join Yesway in paying tribute to the legendary OG burrito that has been satisfying taste buds for five decades.

Celebrating 50 Years of Yesway's World Famous Allsup's Burritos Allsup’s World Famous Burrito is available at all 441 Yesway and Allsup’s stores in nine states: Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

The legend of the Allsup's burrito started in New Mexico with an appetizing accident when baked burritos made their way into a doughnut fryer in 1974. When Mr. Lonnie Allsup, the chain's founder, saw that customers could not get enough of the deep-fried, golden, tortilla-wrapped burritos, a classic was born that lives on to this day. Allsup's was the first convenience store to deep fry a burrito, and it is no exaggeration to say that people love them. Fifty years later, Allsup's World Famous Burrito is available at all 441 Yesway and Allsup's stores in nine states: Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. The company sells 27 million burritos each year.

Each and every Allsup's Beef and Bean Burrito is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese, and a special blend of spices, and then wrapped with care. Purists enjoy them, along with Allsup's Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Burrito and the Allsup's "Chimi" Chimichanga, topped with Allsup's Taco Sauce—others prefer ranch dressing, even mustard.

The Allsup's burrito hasn't just moved loyal fans to stop in again and again for their favorite savory snack—it's also inspired at least one love song, by singer-songwriter Aaron LaCombe, " Ode to the Allsup's Burrito ", and hundreds of thousands of social media posts. Fans celebrate their graduations and proms with photo shoots including Allsup's World Famous Burritos at their local stores; others have dressed as Allsup's Burritos for Halloween. Some fans have made the commitment to permanently enshrine their devotion with Allsup's Burrito tattoos. The deep-fried deliciousness has even made it onto the menu at numerous weddings.

Yesway, the parent company of Allsup's is proud of the top-quality service each of its team members offers to customers. "It is a foundational principle for our company that Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores should be more than just a place to grab a quick snack—they should be a vital part of the communities we serve," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "While Allsup's World Famous Burritos may be one reason our guests keep coming back, it is the dedicated, friendly team members who greet and serve our guests each day, a number of whom have been part of our team for 25, 35, 40 years and even longer, who are the primary reasons. It is their efforts, and the care they put not only into each Allsup's Burrito, but into taking care of our customers and communities of which we are most proud."

To kick off the celebrations of this milestone year, all of the company's stores are currently featuring a special offer for Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members, get a Tallsup fountain drink for 50¢ when purchasing two Beef and Bean Burritos. More promotions and events will be announced throughout the coming year.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, and to register for Yesway and Allsup's Rewards, please visit Yesway.com/locations or Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ . Yesway and Allsup's brand merchandise and apparel are also available at shopyeswayallsups.com/ .

Editor's note: Contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; [email protected] to arrange interviews. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway: Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 441 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway.com

SOURCE Yesway