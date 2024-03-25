Yesway's Growth Momentum Continues in 2024

The company is significantly expanding its presence in Oklahoma with multiple new store openings slated this year, and new market concepts debuting in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, is significantly expanding its presence in Oklahoma, with its portfolio of stores in the state expected to stand at 15 locations by the end of 2024.

In addition to its five existing Oklahoma-based Allsup's stores in Altus at 1711 North Main Street and 1419 South Main Street, Frederick at 301 North Main Street, Guymon at 1107 NE Highway 54, and Madill at 607 South 1st Street, the company recently celebrated the grand openings of its newest stores in Broken Bow at 1400 South Park Drive and Thackerville at 1173 Hide-A-Way Road, with two more locations slated to open in the first quarter of the year in Davis at Highway 7 & Hanover Road and Tushka at 416 N Jefferson Highway.

The Thackerville Allsup's location represents the company's first "true" interstate store, with the majority of the anticipated traffic coming off of Interstate 35, given its proximity to the WinStar World Casino, as well as being supported by the local community.

The company is slated to soon begin construction on three additional Allsup's locations, in Elk City, Blanchard and Kiowa so that by early summer the Allsup's presence in Oklahoma should be 12 stores strong.

These are just the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is bringing to market. The 6,277 square-foot stores are open 24 hours per day and customers will be pleased to find their favorite Allsup's world-famous burritos; a full array of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks; high-quality fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and more.

"We are looking to further expand in the state and are in search of additional sites," said Thomas Brown, President, Yesway. "With land we have under contract in Ardmore, Atoka and Okarche, and additional sites under consideration in Eufaula and McAllister, we expect to have a minimum of 15 stores in Oklahoma open and operating by the end of 2024."

Brown continued, "In Oklahoma, we realized that many of its towns were underserved with a good convenience store operator that is focused on customer service and providing quality product with a strong value proposition; customers have long requested Allsup's in those communities, and we are excited to bring our new stores there."

In addition to making moves in Oklahoma, Yesway has also opened a new Allsup's Express concept store in Denton, Texas, at 1320 W. Hickory Street, located next to the University of North Texas (UNT) campus.

The Allsup's Express store, a 3,000 square foot bodega-style store open 24 hours per day, is focused on serving the UNT community and students with an assortment of merchandise offerings tailored to meet their needs including energy drinks, bottled waters, and teas, to hot coffee, cold fountain sodas, and F'Real shakes, tasty snacks, delicious hot to go and fresh meals, beer and wine, and the World Famous Allsup's Burrito and Taco Sauce too. Allsup's fans on campus will also enjoy friendly, fun service including the award-winning Allsup's Rewards program that will offer students a personalized digital engagement experience, and more. It's all the things customers love about Allsup's, right across from campus.

Yesway looks forward to serving its newest customers in Oklahoma, Texas, and within the UNT area. In addition, the company will host Grand Opening celebrations of the new Allsup's stores located in Cloudcroft and Taos, New Mexico, and Granbury and Denton, Texas, in April and May.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, and for more details on its Grand Opening celebrations, please visit Yesway.com/locations or Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

About Yesway – Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway.com

