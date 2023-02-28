Yesway Continues Expansion, Achieves 435 Store Milestone

Announces five new-to-industry stores and the acquisition of the five-store Ranglers chain



FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest-growing convenience store chains, today celebrates the achievement of a major growth milestone, marked by the opening of its newest Allsup's stores in Ruidoso, New Mexico, and Abilene, Springtown, Snyder, and Whitney, Texas.

In addition to opening five new stores, Yesway has acquired five existing Ranglers stores in the cities of Clifton, Hamilton, and Hico, Texas. With this latest expansion, the Yesway portfolio now includes 435 stores across nine states. The Company plans to open 28 new stores throughout 2023.

The announcement follows a momentous year of growth for Yesway, including the acquisition of the Tres Amigos chain of stores in September 2022, the August 2022 launch of the new Allsup's Express concept store, previously announced openings of new Texas locations of Allsup's stores in Breckenridge, Canyon, Colorado City, Claude, Mineral Wells, Pampa, Rankin, Robert Lee, San Angelo, and Sweetwater, as well as new stores in Altus, Oklahoma, and Alamogordo, Artesia and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Last month, Yesway announced that it had raised $190 million in new equity to fund its continued growth.

Yesway's acquisition of the Ranglers five-store portfolio includes locations at 710 N. Avenue G, Clifton, Texas; 600 N. Rice Street, Hamilton, Texas; 502 W. Main Street, Hamilton, Texas; 301 W. 2nd Street, Hico, Texas; and 504 N. 2nd Street, Hico, Texas. While each location will be remodeled and rebranded under either the Yesway or Allsup's banner, the renowned Rangler store look and merchandise selection that customers love will remain on the interior.

The new-to-industry Allsup's stores, located in Texas at 965 Hwy 83 & 84, Abilene; 705 West Highway 199, Springtown; 102 N College Avenue, Snyder, and 900 S. Bosque Street, Whitney; and at 1204 Mechem in Ruidoso, New Mexico, each have 5,630 square feet (with the exception of the Whitney store, which has 6,277 square feet) of merchandising space, between 16 and 24 fueling positions, and high-flow diesel fueling lanes as well.

These are the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is rapidly bringing to market. The stores are open 24 hours per day and have customers' favorite Allsup's world-famous burritos available for purchase, along with a full selection of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks; a trucker/automotive section; high-quality fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; as well as amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.

"We're thrilled to begin 2023 with more exciting expansion news to share and look forward to bringing our brand of service and hospitality to more communities," said Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "I am so proud of our team for making this accelerated pace of growth possible."

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

About Yesway: Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway.com

