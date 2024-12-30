Yesway Continues Expansion with Five New Stores in New Mexico and Texas

Portfolio Now Stands at 440 Stores Across Nine States

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, has significantly expanded its presence in the last quarter of 2024 by opening five new Allsup's locations in Texas and New Mexico.

In Texas, Yesway has introduced three new Allsup's stores at the following locations:

Pictured: Yesway's new Allsup’s store located at 8951 Mountain Vista Parkway, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is one of five new stores the company has recently opened in Texas and New Mexico.

2450 Southeast Access Road, Mount Vernon





9704 Highway 87, Lubbock





100 East US Highway 67, Keene

In New Mexico, customers can visit the newly opened Allsup's locations at:

8951 Mountain Vista Parkway, Las Cruces





3075 W Main Street, Farmington

"We could not have achieved this swift pace of growth in 2024 without the relentless efforts and exceptional dedication of our talented teams. I extend our heartfelt thanks to every one of them," said Thomas Brown, Chief Real Estate Officer at Yesway. "Their hard work and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We look forward to serving our newest customers in New Mexico and Texas in 2025 and establishing ourselves as trusted members of their communities. We are genuinely grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from everyone. Our commitment to excellence and community engagement will remain at the forefront as we continue to expand and innovate."

These new, large-format stores, each spanning 6,277 square feet, operate 24 hours a day. They offer a variety of products, including Allsup's World Famous Burritos, Yesway, and private-label snacks, fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs. Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs, and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

To find the nearest Yesway or Allsup's store, please visit Yesway Locations or Allsup's Locations .

Editor's Note: To arrange interviews, contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications, at 617.669.1560 or [email protected]. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway - Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway operates 440 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Operating primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, the company is known for its leading food service offerings, including Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito. Yesway stores offer high-quality grocery items and private-label products, serving as the convenience retail destination in many rural and suburban markets. With a strong track record of growth through acquisitions and new store construction, Yesway is well-positioned for further expansion and has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employee contributions. Visit Yesway for more information.

