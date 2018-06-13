Yesway Expands Its Texas Portfolio

The Chisum portfolio represents the second of three major Yesway portfolio acquisitions scheduled for this quarter. This acquisition further expands the company's presence in the state, where Yesway now owns and operates 52 stores. Two of the stores are located in Lubbock, further expanding the company's footprint in Northwest Texas, with other single store locations in Amarillo, Friona, Dimmit, Littlefield, Shallowater, Olton, Hart, Brownfield, Floydada, Ropesville, and Iowa Park. Yesway's portfolio now totals 116 stores in Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company expects its portfolio to grow to 150 stores within the next four to six weeks with the additional stores it currently has under contract to acquire, putting it on track to reach its goal of building a 500-location chain over the next several years.

"We have always been attracted to the Texas market and continue to evaluate numerous portfolios and individual store acquisitions in the state," stated Thomas W. Brown, Yesway's Director of Acquisitions. "The Texas economy is strong, and companies like ours benefit greatly from the state's low taxes, highly-supportive business environment, and positive demographic trends," he added. "Our goal is to expand our Texas portfolio to well over 100 stores in the coming years."

Editor note: To arrange interviews with Yesway executives, contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications at erin@warnerpr.com or (978) 468-3076. High-resolution images and graphics are available on request.

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Yesway recently debuted at #7 on the Convenience Store News "2018 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions. Yesway's swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 116 stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Yesway plans to acquire, improve, and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company's website at www.yesway.com

Contact: Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yesway-expands-its-texas-portfolio-300665829.html

SOURCE Yesway

Related Links

http://www.yesway.com

