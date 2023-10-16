Yesway Honored as the 2023 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award Winner by Convenience Store News

The award recognizes the company's commitment to strengthening gender equality.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has been honored with the Convenience Store News 2023 Top Women in Convenience ( TWIC ) Corporate Empowerment Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes Yesway's commitment to fostering gender equality and empowerment within its organization. The award was accepted by Yesway CEO Tom Trkla on behalf of the company at the 10th annual TWIC Awards Gala, held earlier this month during the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta, Georgia.

Now in its second year, the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality, paves the way to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Yesway's dedication to cultivating an inclusive workplace, as well as its commitment to empowering women in leadership positions and creating a culture of diversity and inclusion has earned it this esteemed recognition.

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Trkla expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you, Convenience Store News, for this incredible honor. It is with immense pride and gratitude that, only seven years after starting our company, I accept the 2023 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award on behalf of Yesway. This award recognizes a commitment that runs deep within our organization, a commitment to gender equality that we believe is not just the right thing to do, but also essential for the success of our business."

At Yesway, diversity, inclusion, and equity stand as the cornerstones of its workplace and its mission to create a culture that fosters diversity of thought, challenges the status quo, and promotes gender equality at every level. Key initiatives include merit-based and gender-blind hiring practices, a strong bias towards promoting from within, and education and skill-building programs that empower female leaders to excel in their roles. The company is also dedicated to giving women a voice at every level of the organization, fostering an environment where all voices are heard and valued. This commitment has led to improvements in morale, employee retention, and customer engagement.

"My heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the women at Yesway who have been named Top Women in Convenience this year, including Bonnie Ascioti, Director - Corporate HR, honored as a Senior Level Leader, and Marketing Coordinator Evelyn Alba, named a Rising Star, as well as past TWIC honorees Jasmine Struble, Category Manager, Foodservice; Dana Renfro, Category Manager; Lisa Ham, Director of Merchandising and Space Planning; and, Ericka Ayles, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer," said Mr. Trkla. "I am honored to work with all of you. Thank you for all that you do in service to our customers and your colleagues every day."

He concluded, "Thank you once again, Convenience Store News, for recognizing the importance of women in our industry. Together, we will continue to champion gender equality, not just in our company but throughout the convenience retailing sector."

Editor's note: Contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; [email protected] to arrange interviews. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway: Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 441 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway.com

SOURCE Yesway