Yesway Honors America's Military Veterans With a $50,000 Donation to Operation Homefront

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of its steadfast commitment to the U.S. military and first responders, and in concert with the annual celebration of Veterans Day, Yesway, one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States, has made a donation of $50,000 to Operation Homefront.

With this most recent donation to the organization, Yesway aims to support Operation Homefront in meeting the needs of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families, who have sacrificed so much while fighting tirelessly for our nation's freedom. 

"At Yesway, we feel it is important to make meaningful contributions to the communities we serve," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "We are proud to make this donation in support of all that Operation Homefront does for the brave Americans who have served in our armed forces, many of whom we find among the customers visiting our Yesway and Allsup's locations every day, as well as our retail and corporate employee teams. We celebrate these heroic women and men, and thank them for their service."

Since 2002, Operation Homefront has been proudly serving America's military families. The organization provides relief and recurring family support programs and services throughout the year to help military families overcome short-term difficulties so they do not become long-term hardships. Operation Homefront has consistently earned high ratings from leading charity rating services, including Charity Navigator, which gave Operation Homefront 4 Stars for 11 consecutive years for superior service and accountability. At Operation Homefront, 85 percent of expenditures go directly toward delivering programs and services to the military families who need it most.

About Yesway:  Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States.  Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 431 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.  Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products.  Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer.  The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count.  Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway.com 

