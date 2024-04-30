Yesway Honors Military Appreciation Month with Operation Homefront Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , a leading convenience store operator across the United States, proudly reaffirms its unwavering support of our nation's military and first responders with a $100,000 donation to Operation Homefront in celebration of Military Appreciation Month.

Throughout May, Yesway and Allsup's invite customers to join this initiative by supporting Operation Homefront through in-store purchases or Smile Rewards donations at any of Yesway's 435 locations spanning Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

From May 1-31, 2024, for every purchase of a BODYARMOR 28-ounce or 1-liter beverage, or any Yesway or Allsup’s private-label brand salty snack, ten cents ($.10) will be donated to Operation Homefront. Yesway & Allsup’s Rewards Members can also contribute by redeeming Smiles (loyalty points) through the Rewards app.

For every purchase of a BODYARMOR 28-ounce or 1-liter beverage, or any Yesway or Allsup's private-label brand salty snack, ten cents ($.10) will be donated to Operation Homefront. Yesway & Allsup's Rewards Members can also contribute by redeeming Smiles (loyalty points) through the Rewards app.

Operation Homefront , a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, builds strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities - OUR communities - they have worked so hard to protect. Yesway is honored to support Operation Homefront's vital mission, which provides relief and recurring family support programs and services throughout the year to help military families overcome short-term difficulties so they don't become long-term hardships.

"We are grateful to Yesway for this generous gift that will help us serve America's military families in their time of need after all they have done for all of us in our nation's time of need," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert D. Thomas, President and COO, Operation Homefront. "Through their incredible efforts to honor military families during Military Appreciation Month, Yesway will help bring our vital mission to life and allow us to make a meaningful impact for this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens."

Military Appreciation Month holds special significance for us at Yesway, and we are privileged to support the incredible work of Operation Homefront," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and CEO of Yesway. "Our commitment extends not only to our customers but also to veterans who live and work in communities we serve and within our corporate and retail teams. We are immensely grateful for their service."

Operation Homefront has been a lifeline for military families since 2002, working hard to ensure that these very deserving families have access to the support and resources they need to stay strong, stable, and secure in the face of adversity. The organization's steadfast dedication has earned it top ratings from leading charity evaluators like Charity Navigator, which has awarded Operation Homefront four stars for 11 consecutive years.

Editor's Note: For media inquiries or interviews, please contact Erin Vadala at Warner Communications ( [email protected] or 978-468-3076). High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway: Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. With 435 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest, Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the renowned Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, new store developments, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Yesway continues to solidify its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States.

For more information, visit yesway.com .

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org .

Media Contact: Erin Vadala, Warner Communications, [email protected] or 978-468-3076

SOURCE Yesway