Yesway Launches "The Big Fill Sweepstakes" Grand Prize: Free Fuel for a Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, is kicking off the new year in a big way at its Yesway and Allsup's stores with The Big Fill Sweepstakes—giving customers the chance to win free fuel for a year. Paired with indulgent snack deals, upsized offers, and valuable Rewards savings, Yesway is making it easier than ever for customers to hit the road, save money, and win big.

The Big Fill Sweepstakes gives Yesway and Allsup's customers the chance to win free fuel for a year.

"As we start the new year, our customers are looking for ways to treat themselves without stretching their budgets," said Ray Harrison, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Yesway. "The Big Fill Sweepstakes, along with our value-driven promotions, is all about delivering more—bigger sizes, great deals, and meaningful fuel rewards—while providing the everyday convenience our customers expect."

Harrison added, "With The Big Fill Sweepstakes, we're also inviting our loyal Yesway and Allsup's customers, community members, and fans of the World Famous Allsup's Burrito to join us in a year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in New Mexico. For a century, Route 66 has carried stories, livelihoods, dreams, and communities across the state. Along that same road and far beyond it, our stores have served as places to refuel, reconnect, and move forward. We didn't just grow along Route 66; we grew because of the people who live, work, and travel it. The Big Fill Sweepstakes celebrates that shared journey."

Four Easy Ways to Enter

From January 7 through March 3, 2026, customers can participate in The Big Fill Sweepstakes through multiple entry options—whether fueling up or grabbing a favorite snack:

Scan the QR code found on in-store promotional materials

Earn one entry per transaction when purchasing any two (2) 28 oz. Gatorade or 20 oz. Gatorlyte bottled drinks using a phone number at checkout

Redeem 250 Smiles (loyalty points) in the Yesway or Allsup's Rewards app for one (1) sweepstakes entry

Enter with no purchase necessary by completing the official entry form*

The Big Fill Sweepstakes Prizes

Grand Prize

Free Fuel for a Year: One (1) winner will receive a $2,500 fuel card

First Prizes

$66 fuel cards awarded to six (6) winners each week during the sweepstakes

Featured Promotions & More Ways to Save

Road Trip Combo

Buy a Pepsi or Mountain Dew 20 oz. and an Allsup's World Famous Beef & Bean Burrito for $5

Big Deals

January: Buy 2 M&M's Share Size for $6

February: Buy 2 Nerds Juicy Clusters Share Size for $6

Yesway & Allsup's Rewards Exclusives

Stack & Save: Buy 2 Celsius (12 oz. or 16 oz.) and save 10¢ per gallon on fuel**

Stack & Save: Buy 2 Core Water 23.9 oz. and save 5¢ per gallon on fuel**

For a complete list of promotions and participating locations, visit Yesway.com, Allsups.com, or download the Yesway or Allsup's Rewards app. To find the nearest store, visit Yesway Locations or Allsup's Locations.

* For no-purchase-required entry details, visit allsups.com/route66/

** Limit 30 gallons per fuel reward redemption. One vehicle per transaction.

Editor's Note: To arrange interviews, contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications, at 617.669.1560 or [email protected] . High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway - Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 448 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 90 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com .

