Yesway Introduces a New Classic: The Allsup's Pepperoni Pizza Burrito

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, is excited to unveil the latest addition to its menu at Yesway and Allsup's stores: the Allsup's Pepperoni Pizza Burrito . This delicious creation merges the beloved flavors of pizza with the convenience and satisfaction of the world-famous Allsup's Burrito.

Available at all locations where Allsup’s Burritos are sold, the Allsup’s Pepperoni Pizza Burrito features a mouthwatering blend of pepperoni, rich marinara sauce, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

The Allsup's Pepperoni Pizza Burrito features a mouthwatering blend of pepperoni, rich marinara sauce, and fresh mozzarella cheese. Each bite promises a delightful taste experience, perfect whether enjoyed on its own or dipped in ranch dressing or marinara sauce. Expertly crafted to be crispy on the outside and melty on the inside, this new burrito is an ideal treat for pizza lovers, suitable as an on-the-go snack or a quick, satisfying meal. It is served in the traditional Allsup's Burrito sleeve.

Available at all locations where Allsup's Burritos are sold, this exciting new item is part of Yesway's year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of these iconic deep-fried delights.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Pepperoni Pizza Burrito to our Allsup's Burrito fans and loyal customers," said Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and CEO of Yesway. "We invite everyone to visit and try it today."

To find the nearest Yesway or Allsup's store, please visit Yesway.com/locations or Allsups.com/allsups-locations .

About Yesway: Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 435 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, new store developments, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit yesway.com .

Editor's note: Contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; [email protected] to arrange interviews. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

SOURCE Yesway