Yesway Offers Support to Communities Affected by the South Fork Fire and Salt Wildfire in New Mexico

Customers and supplier partners are invited to join and donate at all Yesway and Allsup's store locations

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, today announced it will provide support through a donation of $100,000 to the New Mexico areas in and around Ruidoso that have been so tragically impacted as the result of catastrophic wildfires that struck these towns over the last week bringing loss of life, home, and community to many.

To help the company achieve its goal of raising $200,000 in total for those affected, Yesway and Allsup's customers, fans, friends, and supplier partners will be able to join these efforts and donate as well.

Through July 31, 2024, Yesway and Allsup's customers are invited to make $1.00, $5.00, $10.00 (or larger) donations at checkout to benefit the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico .

"We are humbled by the support from Yesway and Allsup's," said President and CEO Terra V. Winter of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico. "Yesway and Allsup's are a long-standing partner in the areas that have been affected by the Salt and South Fork fires. We are grateful for their incredible donation during this time and their extended support to invite their customers across their stores to join us in caring for our Lincoln and Otero County communities. Funding will aid residents affected by the fires while focusing on emerging and long-term economic revitalization. We are stronger together and are truly grateful for their giving hearts."

As reported by the Las Cruces Sun News, the South Fork Fire, which started on June 17 inside the Lincoln National Forest and on Mescalero Apache Tribal lands, and the Salt Fire, burned in southern New Mexico and had consumed nearly 23,000 acres by June 18. Mandatory evacuation of residents and tourists from the communities of Ruidoso, Mescalero and Ruidoso Downs, which are located between the fires and in proximity to where five local Allsup's stores serve as community hubs, were instituted as the fire raged on. The truly devastating effects of the wildfires are still to be tallied.

"All of us at Yesway feel compelled to support our friends and neighbors who live and work in the Ruidoso area," said Tom Trkla, Yesway's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are donating $100,000 to benefit the families and community members who have been affected by these disastrous wildfires and are hoping our customers can help us raise an additional $100,000. We ask our Yesway and Allsup's customers across the nine states in which we operate to join us by making donations at our stores. We also invite our supplier partners to join with us in raising funds for our affected communities. Every generous donation will help us to achieve our goal of raising funds for those who have been affected."

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you where donations to Yesway's fundraising campaign can be made, please visit Yesway.com/locations or Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

Editor note: Contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; [email protected] to arrange interviews. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway: Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 435 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, new store developments, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit yesway.com .

About The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico: The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico serves as a community resource, connects donors to needs, and supports charitable organizations in their work. At the Community Foundation, we are committed to improving the quality of life in Southern New Mexico now and for generations to come. We stand together with our community partners, helping students reach their goals through scholarships, supporting nonprofits in sustaining their crucial missions, and elevating organizations and individuals in ways that create positive change. As a center for charitable giving, we support countless meaningful causes in the twelve counties we serve, which include: Catron, Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Luna, Otero, Sierra & Socorro.

SOURCE Yesway