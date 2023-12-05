Yesway Raises $600,000 at its Third Annual Golf & Clays Classic Charitable Fundraising Tournament

Local charities, civic organizations, school districts, military and veterans groups, and first responders including local police, fire, EMS, and sheriffs' departments in the communities served by its Yesway and Allsup's stores to benefit

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, continually strives to play a vital role in the communities where each of its stores is located. Through its efforts over the past three years, Yesway has raised over $1.5 million during its annual Golf & Clays Classic charitable fundraising tournaments. Held each year at the Cowboys Golf Club and Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas, Texas, beneficiaries of the 2023 event include Operation Homefront , a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to help build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect, as well as the Christian Outdoor Alliance, Walk In Their Shoes, (an Under Armor partner), whose aim is to put $5 million worth of shoes on the feet of disadvantaged youth, and various other organizations including initiatives to support local playgrounds.

Yesway also recognizes and actively supports the communities where its stores are located and in which its team members reside. The funds raised at the company's Golf & Clays Classic this year have again made it possible for Yesway to make meaningful donations to local charities, civic organizations, military and veterans groups, and first responders including local police, fire, EMS, and sheriffs' departments. Many of these organizations were recognized publicly during check presentation ceremonies at Yesway and Allsup's store Grand Opening events throughout 2023.

Top tier sponsors of Yesway's 2023 Golf & Clays Classic charitable fundraising tournament include the following, each of whom donated a minimum of $10,000 this year, with over 90 additional donations completing the full amount raised at the event:

Admiral Beverage Liggett Vector Brands AMCON Distributing Company Molson Coors AmeriChicken NuTech National Anheuser-Busch Pepsi Beverages North America BIC Red Bull North America Constellation Brands Premier Distributing D&H United Fueling Solutions Standard Sales Company Delek Valero Keurig Dr Pepper White Tucker Company L&F DISTRIBUTORS



"I would like to thank our partners and suppliers for joining us in support of the communities our devoted customers, team members, neighbors, and fans call home. We are grateful for their tremendous generosity," said Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/

About Yesway: Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 427 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway.com

