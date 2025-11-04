Yesway Raises Over $630,000 at Fifth Annual Golf & Clays Classic

Vendor and Supplier Partners Help Drive Record-Breaking Fundraising to Support Local Charities, Veterans, and First Responders

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, announced it raised more than $630,000 during its Fifth Annual Golf & Clays Classic Charitable Fundraising Tournament, held September 22–23, 2025, at The Golf Clubs at The Tribute and Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas, Texas.

Since its inception, the event has generated nearly $3 million to support nonprofit organizations that make a meaningful difference in the communities where Yesway operates. This year's proceeds will benefit Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving military families, as well as several local charities, civic organizations, and first responders across the company's operating areas. These include police and fire departments in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, as well as local programs such as Ruidoso Strong, HELP Inc., the D.A.R.E. Program of Otero County, and the Christian Outdoor Alliance.

"The Golf & Clays Classic has become more than a fundraiser—it is a celebration of partnership, generosity, and shared purpose," said Tom Trkla, Yesway's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have raised nearly $3 million since launching the event in 2021, making a tangible difference for veterans, families, and communities across our footprint. On behalf of the Yesway and Allsup's family, we thank our partners for their continued belief in our mission and their support."

"Yesway is deeply committed to giving back to the communities we call home," added Ray Harrison, Yesway's Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer. "This event brings together our team, vendor partners, and industry friends to create lasting impact. Our vendor and supplier partners are the true champions behind its success—their generosity and enthusiasm make it all possible."

Top-tier sponsors of Yesway's 2025 Golf & Clays Classic include:

Anheuser-Busch • BeatBox Beverages • BIC Consumer Products • Brightstar Lottery • Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages • D&H United Fueling Solutions • Delek • Dover Fueling Solutions • Freedom Electronics • GSP Retail • Heineken • Hensley Beverage Company • JTI Liggett • Juul Labs • Keurig Dr Pepper • L&F Distributors • Lone Star Tank Management • LSI Lighting / Rice Christ, Inc. • Mars Wrigley • Molson Coors • Monster Energy • Old Tapper • PSI Powered by Brinks • PepsiCo • Red Bull North America • Retail Power Services • Reynolds Marketing Services Co. • Smokey Mountain Chew Inc. • Swedish Match • TCM • The Magnum Ice Cream Company • Valero • White Tucker Company.

More than 88 sponsors and donors also contributed to the event's outstanding success.

"Yesway's mission has always been to be more than just a convenience store operator," Harrison said. "We strive to be a positive force—supporting local heroes, families, and organizations that make a real difference. Events like this exemplify the generosity and collaboration that define the Yesway family."

To locate your nearest Yesway or Allsup's store, visit Yesway.com/locations or Allsups.com/allsups-locations/.

About Yesway: Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 447 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 85 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com .

