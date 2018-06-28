Yesway Reaches 150-Store Milestone with Expansion into South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska

This is the third major portfolio of stores that Yesway has acquired this quarter, following the earlier announced acquisitions of 11 Pick-A-Dilly convenience stores in Missouri, and 13 Chisum Travel Center and Fast Stop convenience stores in Texas. With the Fresh Start acquisition, Yesway now owns and operates convenience stores and truck stops in eight states, including Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska. Yesway remains firmly on track to reach its goal of building a 500-location chain over the next several years.

Included in this latest acquisition are 22 South Dakota-based stores with multiple locations in Edgemont, Martin, Pierre, Rapid City, Spearfish, and Sturgis, and single stores located in Belle Fourche, Box Elder, Custer, Fort Pierre, Hot Springs, and Kadoka; three single stores based in Lusk, Newcastle, and Sundance, Wyoming, and a single store located in Alliance, Nebraska.

"We are extremely pleased to have achieved this milestone and to be bringing the Yesway brand to three new states," said Thomas W. Brown, Yesway's Director of Acquisitions. "I am very proud of our acquisitions, due diligence, and on-boarding teams. Their collective hard work and dedication have been critical to our being able to grow the portfolio so quickly. They all thrive in this rapid pace environment and are doing a fantastic job. It is a truly exciting time for all of us."

Editor note: To arrange interviews with Yesway executives, contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications at erin@warnerpr.com or (978) 468-3076. High-resolution images and graphics are available on request.

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Yesway debuted at #7 on the Convenience Store News "2018 Top 20 Growth Chains" list, was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions, and most recently ranked #78 on the "CSP Top 202 Chains" list. Yesway's swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 150 stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska. Yesway plans to acquire, improve, and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company's website at www.yesway.com

Contact: Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yesway-reaches-150-store-milestone-with-expansion-into-south-dakota-wyoming-and-nebraska-300673815.html

SOURCE Yesway

Related Links

http://www.yesway.com

