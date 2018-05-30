Yesway Reaches its 100-Store Milestone

This acquisition further enhances Yesway's presence in Missouri. The company now owns and operates 14 stores in Missouri and is looking to add additional stores to its portfolio in the state over the next few years. Four of these stores are located in Hannibal, with other single stores locations in Vandalia, Center, West Quincy, Edina, Kingdom City, Kirksville and Palmyra. Yesway made its first acquisition in December of 2015 and now has acquired 101 stores in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. With the additional stores it currently has under contract to acquire, the company expects to operate nearly 150 stores and to expand into four new states by the end of June of this year. Its pipeline of new store acquisitions is robust, and the company remains on track to reach its goal of building a 500-location chain of Yesway convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years.

"We are pleased with the acquisition of the Pick-A-Dilly portfolio and thrilled to have reached our 100-store milestone so quickly," said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "With the stores we have under contract and the depth of the pipeline, we anticipate a heightened level of acquisition activity will be taking place over the next several months. I am very proud of our senior management team. They have done a stellar job of incorporating the new store acquisitions into our rapidly expanding portfolio and of consistently delivering terrific customer experiences in each of our stores."

