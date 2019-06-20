Yesway Salutes America's Military with Donation to Operation Homefront

In support of the company's steadfast commitment to the U.S. military and first responders, Yesway serves as a National Two-Star Partner with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. This partnership serves as the foundation of the Yesway Gives Back charitable giving program, through which Yesway is supporting, honoring, and meeting the needs of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families, who have sacrificed so much while fighting tirelessly for our nation's freedom.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have the support of an amazing Yesway team and their caring customers as they share our unwavering commitment to help our military families who are struggling to make ends meet," said John I. Pray, Jr. Brig Gen, USAF (Ret.), President and CEO of Operation Homefront who attended the check presentation ceremony. "Their support brings our mission to life and allows us to provide a wide range of highly valued programs that give military families the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked hard to protect."

Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway, said, "At Yesway, we feel it is important to make meaningful contributions to the communities we serve. In that spirit, not only have we donated $50,000 in support of all that Operation Homefront does for the brave Americans serving in our armed forces, but we invited Yesway customers to join us in supporting America's military and their families who serve on the homefront as well."

He continued, "Beginning Memorial Day last year, we pledged also to donate five cents from the sale of every bottle of our Yesway-branded spring and purified water marked with the Operation Homefront logo sold in our stores, up to an additional $25,000, to this exceptional organization. The enthusiastic participation of our loyal customers has made it possible for us to come together today and present this check."

To find the Yesway store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations. Follow Yesway on Facebook and Twitter at @YeswayStores.

Editor note: Contact Erin Vadala, erin@warnerpr.com; 978-468-3076 to arrange interviews. High-resolution images, graphics available on request.

About Yesway – Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Yesway appears at #6 on the Convenience Store News "2019 Top 20 Growth Chains" list, was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions, is ranked #78 on the "CSP Top 202 Chains" list and was awarded a Bronze for Loyalty & Advocacy in the 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards. Yesway's swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 150 stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Yesway plans to acquire, improve, and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company's website at www.yesway.com.

Contact: Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com

SOURCE Yesway

Related Links

http://www.yesway.com

