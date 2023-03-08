Yesway Surpasses $1 Million Charitable Fundraising Mark

Benefiting local charities, civic organizations, school districts, military and veterans groups, and first responders including local police, fire, EMS, and sheriffs' departments in the communities served by its 435 Yesway and Allsup's stores

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Yesway, one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, continues to grow, it strives to play a vital role in the communities where each of its stores is located. Through its efforts over the past two years, Yesway has raised more than $1 million during its annual Golf & Clays Classic charitable fundraising tournaments. Held annually at the Cowboys Golf Club and Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas, Texas, beneficiaries of the 2022 event included Operation Homefront , a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to help build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect, and the Christian Outdoor Alliance.

Additionally, Yesway recognizes and actively supports the communities where its stores are located and in which its team members reside. The company donated over $54,000 in 2022 alone to the following local charities, civic organizations, military and veterans groups, and first responders including local police, fire, EMS, and sheriffs' departments, many of whom were recognized publicly during check presentation ceremonies at new Yesway and Allsup's store Grand Opening events throughout the year:

Abilene Fire Dept.



















Guymon Public Schools Abilene Police Dept.



















Hereford Food Pantry Alamogordo Fire Dept.



















Hereford Police Dept. Alamogordo Police Dept.



















Hondo Valley Schools Artesia Fire Dept.



















Hondo VFD Azle Fire Dept. & EMS



















Jim Ned CISD Azle ISD



















Jim Ned Volunteer Fire Dept. Azle Police Dept.



















Loaf and Fishes Food Ministries Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock



















Merkel Elementary School Breckenridge Fire Dept.



















Merkel Fire Dept. Breckenridge Police Dept.



















Mineral Wells Fire Dept. Canyon Fire Dept.



















Mineral Wells Police Officers Assoc. Canyon ISD



















Rankin ISD Chavez County Sheriff's Dept.



















Robert Lee VFD Decatur ISD



















Roswell Fire Dept. Decatur Police Dept.



















San Angelo Fire Dept. Eddy Co. Sheriff's Dept.



















San Angelo Police Dept. Frenship High School



















Sudan Police Dept. Friona Police Dept.



















Taylor County Sheriff's Dept. Friona VFD



















Upton County Sheriff's Dept. Guymon Police Dept.



















West Coke County EMS

"We are grateful to our partners and suppliers for their generous support, and thank them all for joining us in supporting the communities our devoted customers, team members, neighbors, and fans call home," said Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

About Yesway: Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway.com

