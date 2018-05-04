Yesway to Launch "Texas Store Grand Opening Event Tour" in May

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY

Yesway team members will be helping customers sign up for its award-winning "Yesway Rewards" Loyalty Program. Yesway Rewards customers earn "Smiles" for each dollar they spend on fuel or in-side store merchandise and can redeem their "Smiles" for a wide assortment of in-store products, including free fountain drinks, iced tea, Yesway-branded coffee, free roller grill items and candy, and free Yesway fountain travel mugs. Customers will earn their first "Smiles" just by registering for the program and will receive other bonus "Smiles" throughout the year, including on their birthday as part of the "Surprise & Delight" program. Customers can get a loyalty card and sign up for the program at any Yesway store or by downloading the free Yesway Rewards app, available for iPhone and Android, by visiting www.Yesway.com/rewards on their mobile browser.

The month-long celebration of Yesway's Texas Store Grand Opening Event Tour will include the following stops:

BAIRD, TX:

Friday, May 4th: 1033 Cherry; 3:00-7:00 PM

Local radio station KBCY-FM will be broadcasting live from 4:00-6:00 PM

HAWLEY, TX:

Saturday, May 5th: 510 E. Frontage Road; 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Local radio station KCDD-FM will be broadcasting live from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

SWEETWATER, TX:

Friday, May 11th: 2001 Lamar Street; 3:00-7:00 PM

Local radio station KEAN-FM will be broadcasting live from 4:00-6:00 PM

SNYDER, TX:

Saturday, May 12th: 4201 College Avenue; 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Local radio station KULL-FM will be broadcasting live from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

COLEMAN, TX:

Friday, May 18th: 214 East Walnut Street; 3:00-7:00 PM

Local radio station KEYJ-FM will be broadcasting live from 4:00-6:00 PM

WINTERS, TX:

Saturday, May 19th: 400 S Main Street; 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Local radio station KHXS-FM will be broadcasting live from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

ABILENE, TX:

Friday, May 25th: 5194 Buffalo Gap Road; 3:00-7:00 PM

Local radio station KEAN-FM will be broadcasting live from 4:00-6:00 PM

ABILENE, TX:

Saturday, May 26th: 5002 South 14th Street; 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Local radio station KMWX-FM will be broadcasting live from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

Brian Trout, Yesway's Senior Vice President of Operations, said that the Texas-store grand openings mark an exciting time for Yesway. "We are thrilled about the growth of our portfolio in Texas and look forward to serving our local communities and delivering terrific customer service to everyone who visits our stores. We promise to give all of our customers a consistently excellent shopping experience and to make their lives easier and a bit more pleasant every day."

Yesway's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Nicholas Trkla, added: "It is our mission to be both an exceptional convenience store retailer and a valued member of the communities we serve. We pledge to make a difference by supporting local citizens and organizations that do the same," he said. "This goes beyond having well-stocked shelves, serving freshly brewed coffee and an assortment of fresh food, and making sure our stores are always neat and clean. We formally recognize and actively support local charities, civic organizations, first responders, and those who serve or have served in the military - those who make a difference in the lives of others, and who go above and beyond while asking nothing in return."

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Yesway recently debuted at #7 on the Convenience Store News "2018 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions. Yesway's swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 88 stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Yesway plans to acquire, improve, and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company' website at www.yesway.com

