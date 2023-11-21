Yesway Unveils Mouthwatering Black Friday Deal on Allsup's World Famous Burritos and Chimichangas

Available now through Cyber Monday, November 27

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, is pleased to announce an early holiday gift for fans of its Allsup's World Famous Burritos and Chimichangas - an unbeatable Black Friday deal, available exclusively through the company's online shop . This exciting promotion comes hot on the heels of the recently announced year-long celebration of the 50th Anniversary of these iconic deep-fried delights.

Yesway, known for its dedication to providing exceptional customer service, is delighted to extend the celebration by offering exclusive online holiday savings on its beloved World Famous Allsup's Burritos and Chimichangas.

From now through Cyber Monday, November 27, 2023, customers can enjoy a sizzling discount using coupon code BLACK-FRIDAY-10 on their next order of Allsup's World Famous Burritos, and coupon code BLACK-FRIDAY-20 for Allsup's Chimichangas, when ordering via Yesway's online shop *. This limited-time offer is an ideal opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to experience the delicious taste of these legendary tasty treats.

Allsup's World Famous Burritos and Chimichangas continue to captivate fans' taste buds with authentic flavors and Yesway's commitment to quality. Each and every Allsup's Beef and Bean Burrito is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese, and a special blend of spices, and then wrapped with care. Many fans enjoy them, as well as Allsup's "Chimi" Chimichanga, topped with Allsup's Taco Sauce, which is also available for purchase and makes a great stocking stuffer.

Yesway is committed to making Black Friday shopping not only convenient but also delicious. The online ordering process is seamless, ensuring that customers and fans can browse, select their favorite Allsup's World Famous Burritos and Chimichangas, and have them delivered straight to their doorsteps with just a few clicks.

"We are excited to bring this incredible deal to our customers as part of our 50th Anniversary celebration of the Allsup's World Famous Burrito," said Yesway's Chief Marketing Officer, Derek Gaskins. "These iconic offerings have been a staple for many, and we want to express our gratitude to our loyal customers by offering an exclusive discount during this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities."

Even more Yesway and Allsup's brand merchandise and apparel are available at shopyeswayallsups.com/. To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

*Offer valid on online purchases only. Not valid on in-store purchases. Expires 11/27/2023. Cannot be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers, or promotions. Offer valid for one-time use only. Subject to product availability, no rain checks issued. Not redeemable for gift card purchase. Void if altered, copied, transferred, or sold. Percentage discount for merchandise pre-tax total only, excludes shipping & handling. Cannot be used for prior purchases. Other restrictions may apply. No cash value.

About Yesway: Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 426 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway.com

