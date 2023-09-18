Yesway's Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Allsup's World Famous Burrito Continues with New Direct-to-Consumer Offerings

The company's legendary Burritos, "Chimis", and Sauces are now available to purchase online

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its year-long 50th Anniversary celebration of the World Famous Allsup's Burrito, Yesway today announced that the delectable, deep-fried delights, along with Allsup's Taco Sauce, and Salsa, are now available to purchase online.

Allsup's began serving its delicious Beef and Bean Burritos in 1974 and holds the distinction of being the first convenience store to deep fry burritos. Each and every one is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese, a special blend of spices and then wrapped with care. They have become a staple among enthusiasts not only in the U.S. but around the globe, with the company selling 27 million burritos each year in its stores.

While Allsup's burritos are available at all 441 Yesway and Allsup's stores in the nine states in which it operates, this announcement marks the first time that the beloved savory snack has been made available for online purchase. Allsup's burrito aficionados will now be able to enjoy the legendary c-store snack in their own homes, made with the same love and care as those sold in-store, offering loyal customers the opportunity to enjoy their favorite burrito even more often.

Allsup's World Famous Burritos and "Chimi" Chimichangas are available to order in multiple sizes, including 6-pack, 12-pack, 24-pack, and 48-pack. For the superfan, Allsup's Beef and Bean burritos can also be ordered as a 72-pack. Allsup's Taco Sauce and Allsup's Salsa are available online as well, individually in the 2-pack or 4-pack size, or as a mixed set including a 2-pack of each. To order, please visit allsups.com/shop/ .

And for those ultra fans who want to share their devotion to the Allsup's Burrito with friends and family, not only can they now purchase Burritos, "Chimis", and Sauce online, but Yesway and Allsup's brand merchandise, gear, and apparel - everything from limited edition 50th Anniversary t-shirts, to hats, koozies, even Allsup's Burrito blankets and pillows - are also available at shopyeswayallsups.com/.

More promotions and events in honor of the 50th Anniversary milestone are planned and will be announced throughout the coming year.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, and to register for Yesway and Allsup's Rewards, please visit Yesway.com/locations or Allsups.com/locations .

