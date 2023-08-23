Yesway's Texas Strong Fundraising Campaign Achieves $200,000 Charitable Donation Goal in Partnership with Supplier Partners and Customers

Donations will benefit local charities and civic organizations in Matador, Hawley, and Perryton, Texas, whose communities were tragically impacted by recent tornadoes.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, one of the country's fastest-growing convenience store chains, today announced that through the generosity of its supplier partners, and loyal Yesway and Allsup's customers and employees, it has achieved the $200,000 goal it had set for its latest Texas Strong fundraising campaign.

Yesway launched the Texas Strong fundraising campaign with an initial commitment to donate $100,000 to extend support and aid to the communities affected by the catastrophic tornadoes that struck the towns of Matador, Hawley, and Perryton, Texas in late June, which are among the communities the company serves in the state.

"We deeply empathize with the hardships the people of Matador, Perryton, and Hawley are facing, and this contribution is intended to help alleviate some of the more immediate burdens and provide a steppingstone towards recovery and rebuilding," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway.

He continued, "Yesway and Allsup's supplier partners including ABI-Budweiser ($15,000), Delek US Holdings ($10,000), M&H Ice ($10,000), Swedish Match ($10,000), Valero ($10,000), East Texas Sales & Service ($3,000), Vibez Sunglasses ($1,000), SOCi ($250), and Westport Solutions ($200), have been amazingly generous in joining us in raising funds and making donations, as have our loyal Yesway and Allsup's customers and employees, who collectively donated $28,359. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed. Their generosity, passion, and hard work will make a tangible difference in the lives of those impacted by these recent events. Together, we have demonstrated the true spirit of compassion and community."

Among the civic organizations and local charities who will be beneficiaries of Yesway's Texas Strong fundraising campaign are:

If you would like to join Yesway in supporting these groups, we encourage you to contact them directly.

"Again, we are truly grateful to our supplier partners, and customers and employees for their generosity and thank them all for joining us in supporting these communities that our customers, team members, neighbors, and fans call home," Mr. Trkla concluded.

