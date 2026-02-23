Yext Has Chosen to Strategically Partner with AdCellerant to Help Organizations Manage and Optimize Brand Visibility

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, a leading digital advertising technology and services company, announced today a new partnership with Yext, the leading brand visibility platform. AdCellerant will partner with Yext to deliver this enhanced service model, reflecting a shared commitment to operational excellence and long-term customer success.

The partnership brings together Yext's industry-leading platform with AdCellerant's hands-on expertise and digital marketing solutions to help organizations manage and optimize their brand visibility across all discovery surfaces—improving visibility, accelerating adoption, and driving long-term growth across today's search and engagement channels.

A Partnership Focused on Expertise, Adoption, and Results

Through this partnership, AdCellerant brings a dedicated team of certified experts focused on helping organizations maximize the value of their Yext investment. The emphasis is on practical enablement—supporting teams with training, strategic guidance, and ongoing coaching that drives stronger adoption and real business impact.

AdCellerant's service-led model ensures brands receive not only powerful technology but the enablement and strategic partnership required to translate platform capabilities into measurable outcomes.

"Technology alone isn't enough. Brands need a partner who can help operationalize it," said Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "Our collaboration with Yext ensures customers receive both powerful digital presence technology and the hands-on guidance required to translate that into measurable growth."

Supporting Modern Discovery Across the Entire Digital Ecosystem

The partnership between Yext and AdCellerant enables organizations to manage and optimize their brand visibility across search, maps, apps, AI interfaces, and paid media environments. By pairing this technology with a service-led approach, organizations gain a partnership that helps them stay visible, accurate, and competitive wherever their customers discover, research, and make decisions.

The partnership reflects a shared belief that success in today's digital-first environment requires more than software alone; it requires expertise, guidance, and a long-term commitment to customer outcomes.

"We're committed to delivering the best possible experience to our customers," said Chad Arango, Senior Director, Global Partnerships at Yext. "Expanding our trusted partnership with AdCellerant allows us to extend hands-on expertise and flexible support models, helping more organizations get maximum value from the Yext platform, accelerate adoption, and scale their brand visibility with confidence."

Partnership Built for Helping Brands Scale

In addition to helping brands strengthen Yext adoption, the partnership provides organizations with flexibility as their digital strategies and needs evolve. With AdCellerant's suite of more than 60 digital marketing solutions spanning search, social, Connected TV (CTV), display, and programmatic media, brands can unify organic presence with paid activation—supporting the entire customer journey from awareness through conversion and retention.

Rather than a transactional transition, this partnership represents a long-term commitment to helping organizations scale with the right combination of technology, expertise, and flexibility as their strategies evolve.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading brand visibility platform, built for a world where discovery and engagement happen everywhere — across AI search, traditional search, social media, websites, and direct communications. Powered by over 2 billion trusted data points and a suite of integrated products, Yext provides brands the clarity, control, and confidence to perform across digital channels. From real-time insights to AI-driven recommendations and execution at scale, Yext turns a brand's digital presence into a competitive advantage. Thousands of leading brands rely on Yext to stay visible, stay ahead, and grow.

To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant is an award-winning digital advertising technology and services company focused on making high-quality digital marketing accessible to every business. Through its proprietary platform, Ui.Marketing , and AI-powered planning and activation tools, the company delivers omnichannel solutions, campaign automation, and actionable reporting designed to drive measurable business results.

