HSINCHU, Taiwan, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- yieldWerx is expanding its presence in Taiwan through a collaboration with Enlight Technology Co., Ltd., bringing advanced test data aggregation and analysis capabilities to one of the world's most concentrated semiconductor markets.

yieldWerx and Enlight Technology Extend Design-to-Test Data Continuity Across Taiwan's Semiconductor Ecosystem

The collaboration combines Enlight Technology's established role across Taiwan's semiconductor design, manufacturing, and research landscape with yieldWerx's expertise in data aggregation and statistical analysis. Together, the companies aim to address the increasing demand for data-driven yield optimization as device complexity grows across advanced packaging, silicon photonics, and heterogeneous integration.

Enlight Technology is the authorized representative of Siemens EDA in Taiwan and provides a portfolio of electronic design automation (EDA), manufacturing execution systems (MES), and engineering solutions spanning IC, silicon photonics, MEMS, PCB, and system-level applications. The company supports semiconductor and electronics customers, including fabless design houses, foundries, OSATs, and system companies, with engagement across more than 100 semiconductor organizations and 300 system companies in the region.

As part of the partnership, the companies will work together to:

Provide localized technical engagement and support aligned with Taiwan's semiconductor workflows and language requirements.

Support improved yield learning cycles and more efficient production ramp across the region.

Extend yield analytics capabilities into an ecosystem spanning design, verification, and manufacturing execution.

"We are excited to partner with Enlight Technology as we expand into Taiwan and the broader Asian market. Their deep domain expertise and strong ecosystem presence significantly enhance our ability to deliver scalable, data-driven yield solutions to customers operating at the forefront of semiconductor innovation." — Aftkhar Aslam, CEO, yieldWerx

"As advanced packaging and silicon photonics drive exponential test data growth, our partnership with yieldWerx equips Taiwan's ecosystem with powerful statistical analysis. We empower customers to turn complex data into actionable insights, accelerating yield learning and time-to-market" — Su Cheng Yu, General Manager, Enlight Technology

About yieldWerx

yieldWerx is a leading data and yield analytics platform for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, and photonics I/O. The platform provides end-to-end visibility across wafer probe, optical and electrical wafer acceptance, module assembly, and system-level test. By analyzing this data, yieldWerx helps organizations understand yield performance, variability, and production trends, enabling optimized quality and faster time-to-market.

About Enlight Technology Co., Ltd.

Enlight Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based provider of electronic design automation and engineering solutions and serves as the authorized representative of Siemens EDA in Taiwan. The company delivers solutions spanning IC, silicon photonics, MEMS, PCB, DFM, and manufacturing execution systems, supporting customers from IC-level design to system-level integration. With over three decades of experience, Enlight Technology provides customized solutions and technical services to the electronics industry.

For further information, please visit https://www.yieldWerx.com or https://www.enlight-tec.com/.

Company contacts:

yieldWerx

Tina Shimizu

Chief Marketing Director

[email protected]

+1 888-929-4022

Enlight Technology Co., Ltd.

Jamie Su

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE yieldWerx