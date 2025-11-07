Yiren Digital Is Ranked Top 10% in the Global S&P ESG Rating

International Accolade Showcases Yiren Digital's Pioneering Use of AI in Sustainable Fintech

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia, has been ranked among the top 10% of its global industry peers in the "Diversified Financial Services and Capital Markets" category in S&P Global's latest ESG assessment. This recognition underscores the Company's strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence and highlights its leadership in integrating sustainability into its core business strategy.

Yiren Digital's innovation and strategic use of artificial intelligence (AI) to advance its ESG objectives are pivotal to this high rating. By embedding AI across operations, the Company has strengthened risk management, improved customer service, and expanded financial inclusion, while reducing its environmental footprint.

AI-Driven Innovations Enhance Risk Management and Customer Protection

A key factor in Yiren Digital's ESG success is its ability to use AI to provide financial solutions to under-served customers without compromising its risk exposure. The key technologies include:

The Company's proprietary risk management technology "Hawkeye" successfully blocked 16,800 fraudulent loan applications in 2024, preventing an estimated RMB180 million in losses.

Information security was bolstered through 37 rigorous tests, thwarting millions of malicious attacks in 2024.

Regulatory approval for the self-developed "Zhiyu" large model enables automation in customer service and contract review.

The "LingShu Intelligent Marketing Platform" and "Fengchao Intelligent Voice Interaction Platform" were selected as industry case studies for upgrading service efficiency.

Expanding Social Impact Through Inclusive Finance

In 2024, Yiren Digital drove financial access for underserved groups. It facilitated RMB53.6 billion in loans to 4.2 million borrowers, which included

RMB14.8 billion credit benefiting 791,400 small business owners.

RMB2.8 billion in loans to 172,700 female business owners, advancing gender equality.

Insurance products for gig economy workers (e.g., delivery riders and ride-hailing car drivers), delivering over RMB98 billion in insurance coverage.

Advancements in Green Operations and Finance Support National Climate Goals

Yiren Digital is on track for its 2030 carbon peak and 2060 net-zero targets, with operational efficiencies yielding a 5% year-over-year drop in total greenhouse gas emissions. Progress includes:

Over 90% of electrical equipment in its Beijing offices now meets energy-saving standards, and the power usage effectiveness (PUE) of its data centers has fallen to 1.25, both material improvements compared to the prior year.

The Company also supported green industries through business financing initiatives. In 2024, the Company provided loan facilities totaling RMB0.69 million to 22 new energy business owners, RMB88.48 million to 3,156 energy-efficient business owners, RMB9.96 million to 368 recycling business owners, and RMB16.46 million to 593 environmental monitoring business owners. The Company also rejected 560 loan applications from business owners with environmental violations.

A Track Record of ESG Recognition

This S&P rating is the latest award in Yiren Digital's recognition for its ESG commitments, following accolades such as the People's Daily Social Responsibility Award and its inclusion in the "2024 Top 100 Global Zhejiang Business ESG Classic Cases." Since its 2015 NYSE listing, the Company has consistently integrated AI innovation with its core business strategy to advance sustainable practices. Building on this foundation, Yiren Digital will continue to deepen the synergy between AI and ESG, reinforcing its role in fostering a more inclusive, intelligent, and sustainable future.

