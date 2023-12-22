Yiren Digital Named As One of the 'Top 100 Annual Growth Public Companies of 2023'

News provided by

Yiren Digital

22 Dec, 2023, 05:08 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its inclusion in the "Top 100 Annual Growth Public Companies of 2023" by Snowball Finance ("Xueqiu"), the renowned investor community in China. The recognition reflects the acknowledgement of Yiren Digital's outstanding performance in the field of financial technology and its high potential for future growth.

Based on this year's third quarter earnings release, Yiren Digital achieved significant financial results, including a 54% year-over-year growth in total revenue for the first nine months of 2023 and a substantial 113% increase in net profit for the same period. Looking ahead, the company anticipates revenue in the range of RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating a projected full-year growth rate of 35% to 43% for 2023.

During Xueqiu's annual selection of growth-oriented public companies, the primary assessment criteria focus on a company's fundamental strength and the growth of the Xueqiu Index. The goal is to identify emerging enterprises with great potential for long-term fundamental growth, emphasizing the enduring value of their development trajectory. Yiren Digital's inclusion in the "Top 100 Annual Growth Public Companies of 2023" not only serves as a recognition of its past accomplishments but also signifies optimism about its future prospects.

This prestigious award follows Yiren Digital's recent receipt of the "2023 Annual Digital Inclusive Finance Excellence Award" from reputable institutions, including the China Digital Index Research Institute and the Shanghai Finance and Development Laboratory. Additionally, Yiren Digital was honored as the "Inclusive Finance Institution of the Year" at the 9th Beijing Financial Forum earlier this month.

About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a sophisticated, AI-powered platform offering a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company specializes in delivering tailor-made insurance solutions to individuals, families, and businesses, aiming to augment their overall well-being and security. Additionally, Yiren Digital Ltd. provides premium lifestyle services and digital financial services, supporting clients at various stages of their growth journey and catering to their financing needs that arise from consumption and production activities.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Yiren Digital

Also from this source

Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China,...

Yiren Digital to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 21, 2023

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.