Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Wealth Management

  • Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,612,279 as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 2.9% from 2,538,656 as of June 30, 2021 and compared to 2,283,828 as of September 30, 2020.
  • Number of active investors[1] was 427,873 as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 11.0% from 385,536 as of June 30, 2021, and compared to 170, 907 as of September 30, 2020.
  • Total client assets[2] was RMB17,415.3 million (US$2,702.8 million) as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 18.8% from RMB14,660.4 million as of June 30, 2021, and compared to RMB4,994.6 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB5,030.2 million (US$780.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 5.9% from RMB5,343.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB4,593.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Consumer Credit

  • Total loans facilitated under loan facilitation model in the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB6.8 billion (US$1.1 billion), representing an increase of 30.3% from RMB5.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 5,840,424 as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 5.1% from 5,558,085 as of June 30, 2021 and compared to 5,060,824 as of September 30, 2020.
  • Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2021 was 548,495 representing an increase of 26.3% from 434,153 in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to 143,238 in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated under loan facilitation model reached RMB13,793.9 million (US$2,140.8 million) as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 10.0% from RMB12,543.7 million as of June 30, 2021 and compared to RMB6,250.3 million as of September 30, 2020.

"We are delighted to announce a solid quarter with visible increase in profitability and a healthy growth in business scale amid a muted macro environment," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "And as our business structures continue to integrate and expand, we are seeing growing interactions and synergies between each business line, reinforcing our strategic positioning as a user-centric leading digital personal financial management platform."

"For wealth management, we are pleased to see continued growth in both new investor base and average client asset per investor. As of September 30, 2021, our total client assets exceeded RMB17.4 billion, representing a 19% growth from last quarter and approximately 250% increase from the prior year. On Yiren Wealth's platform, the number of new investors grew 93% quarter-over-quarter and excluding insurance products, the number of investors with client asset over RMB500,000 grew almost three times compared with the prior year, a vivid reflection of our enhanced capabilities to serve a higher segment of our investor spectrum. Moreover, Hexiang insurance contributed RMB735 million in total premium this quarter, up 29% compared with last quarter."

"For our credit business, the total loan facilitation volume maintained a strong growth trajectory reaching RMB6.8 billion for the quarter, representing an increase of 30% quarter over quarter. Driven by our enhanced digital operating capabilities and improved servicing standards, our Yi Xiang Hua APP, the credit-tech platform offering unsecured revolving loans, saw its MAU jumping 82% quarter over quarter to 1.1million users. Meanwhile, our SME loans, which we started to focus on in the second half of this year, increased by 431% from the last quarter and accounted 25% of our total loan volume in the third quarter."

"In the third quarter, we are pleased to see strong growth across revenue, profit and transaction volume. Total revenue in the third quarter stood at RMB1.2 billion, increasing 20% year over year, with wealth management business becoming an increasingly important growth driver and contributing close to 30% of total revenue. Meanwhile, net income grew three times year on year to over RMB0.3 billion, reflecting a net income margin of 26%, driven by our continued efforts in cost control and increasing operating efficiencies, "said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with RMB2.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, representing 6% increase from the prior quarter, leaving us with sufficient resilience to seize any new opportunities."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB1,232.0 million (US$191.2 million), compared to RMB1,022.8 million in the same period last year. Revenue from wealth management business reached RMB337.6 million (US$52.4 million), representing an increase of 20.1% from RMB281.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, as we continue to drive up our wealth management business. Revenue from credit business reached RMB894.4 million (US$138.8 million), representing an increase of 20.6% from RMB741.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in loan volume.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB407.2 million (US$63.2 million), compared to RMB485.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to internal restructuring to optimize operating efficiencies.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB186.9 million (US$29.0 million), compared to RMB239.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to the improved collection efficiency.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB139.3 million (US$21.6 million), compared to RMB159.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to enhancement of operational efficiency.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB83.6 million (US$13.0 million), compared to RMB25.0million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by the one-time write back to credit impairment in the same period last year due to the better-than-expected credit performance post the pandemic. Excluding the one-time write back impact, allowance for contract assets remained stable compared to the same period last year.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB75.9million (US$11.8 million).

Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB320.9 million (US$49.8million), compared to net income of RMB79.8 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB438.6 million (US$68.1 million), compared to RMB117.5 million in the same period last year.

Basic income per ADS in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB3.8 (US$0.6), compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB0.9 in the same period last year.

Diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB3.7 (US$0.6), compared to a diluted income per ADS of RMB0.9 in the same period last year.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB323.8 million (US$50.3 million), compared to RMB3.1 million in the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB233.8 million (US$36.3 million), compared to RMB99.5 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was RMB2,328.4 million (US$361.4 million), compared to RMB2,192.5 million as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB2.2 million as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB277.9 million (US$43.1 million), compared to RMB224.3 million as of June 30, 2021.

Delinquency rates. As of September 30, 2021, the delinquency rates for loans facilitated that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.7%, 0.9% and 0.8% respectively, compared to 0.5%, 0.8% and 0.7% respectively as of June 30, 2021.

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of September 30, 2021, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans facilitated in 2018, 2019 and 2020 was 9.9%, 11.0% and 4.8% respectively, as compared to 9.9%, 10.5% and 3.7% respectively as of June 30, 2021.

[1] Active investors refer to those who have made at least one investment through our wealth management platform or have had client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months.

[2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the investor who acquired it through our platform.

[3]  "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Board Composition Change

Mr. Dennis Cong has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, having fulfilled his term as a board member since November 2020, effective from November 24, 2021.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized asset allocation services and wealth management solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as utilizes online and offline channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended 

For the Nine Months Ended 

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

Net revenue:













Loan facilitation services

406,413

551,373

601,283

93,318

936,038

1,694,788

263,027

Post-origination services

195,570

40,584

39,024

6,056

468,567

124,394

19,306

Account management services

157,327

-

-

-

871,213

-

-

Insurance brokerage services

102,495

151,801

199,406

30,947

122,040

510,911

79,292

Financing services

3,075

125,267

144,614

22,444

5,310

384,813

59,722

Others

157,882

256,010

247,664

38,437

397,943

742,083

115,169

Total net revenue

1,022,762

1,125,035

1,231,991

191,202

2,801,111

3,456,989

536,516

Operating costs and expenses:













Sales and marketing

485,055

436,882

407,172

63,192

1,609,962

1,249,230

193,877

Origination,servicing and other
operating costs

239,655

182,667

186,915

29,009

507,756

544,107

84,444

General and administrative

159,670

127,690

139,321

21,622

481,279

386,876

60,042

Allowance for contract assets,
receivables and others

25,016

93,433

83,578

12,971

337,109

318,243

49,391

Total operating costs and expenses

909,396

840,672

816,986

126,794

2,936,106

2,498,456

387,754

Other income/(expenses):













Interest income/(expense), net

11,003

(22,782)

(21,565)

(3,347)

53,069

(55,327)

(8,587)

Fair value adjustments related to
Consolidated ABFE

(30,905)

(20,916)

(526)

(82)

(89,882)

(49,162)

(7,630)

Others, net

2,726

14,674

3,934

611

11,400

23,730

3,683

Total other expenses

(17,176)

(29,024)

(18,157)

(2,818)

(25,413)

(80,759)

(12,534)

Income/(loss) before provision for income
taxes

96,190

255,339

396,848

61,590

(160,408)

877,774

136,228

Income tax expense/(benefit)

16,353

55,259

75,923

11,783

(27,269)

175,555

27,245

Net income/(loss)

79,837

200,080

320,925

49,807

(133,139)

702,219

108,983















Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding, basic

182,144,192

167,974,463

170,193,542

170,193,542

184,444,536

168,719,693

168,719,693

Basic income/(loss) per share

0.4383

1.1911

1.8856

0.2926

(0.7218)

4.1620

0.6459

Basic income/(loss) per ADS

0.8766

2.3822

3.7712

0.5852

(1.4436)

8.3240

1.2918















Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding, diluted

182,730,892

169,173,603

171,571,392

171,571,392

184,444,536

169,972,343

169,972,343

Diluted income/(loss) per share

0.4369

1.1827

1.8705

0.2903

(0.7218)

4.1314

0.6412

Diluted income/(loss) per ADS

0.8738

2.3654

3.7410

0.5806

(1.4436)

8.2628

1.2824















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash
Flow Data













Net cash generated/(used in) from
operating activities

3,098

(212,993)

323,819

50,259

501,097

(31,185)

(4,840)

Net cash used in investing activities

(99,460)

(208,539)

(233,782)

(36,283)

(815,567)

(728,377)

(113,042)

Net cash provided by financing activities

81,693

144,107

49,770

7,723

55,961

473,277

73,451

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(3,389)

(278)

(257)

(41)

(2,269)

(653)

(101)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

(18,058)

(277,703)

139,550

21,658

(260,778)

(286,938)

(44,532)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash, beginning of period

3,026,422

2,558,363

2,280,660

353,953

3,269,142

2,707,148

420,143

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash, end of period

3,008,364

2,280,660

2,420,210

375,611

3,008,364

2,420,210

375,611

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (in thousands)


As of

December 31,
2020

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD








        Cash and cash equivalents

2,469,909

2,192,500

2,328,380

361,359

        Restricted cash

237,239

88,160

91,830

14,252

        Accounts receivable

122,742

228,554

258,729

40,154

        Contract assets, net

750,174

1,063,470

1,191,497

184,917

        Contract cost

65,529

44,684

34,707

5,386

        Prepaid expenses and other assets

278,591

213,942

358,052

55,569

        Loans at fair value

192,156

112,931

82,474

12,800

        Financing receivables

1,253,494

1,738,742

1,969,456

305,656

        Amounts due from related parties

884,006

1,064,703

768,646

119,292

        Held-to-maturity investments

3,286

2,233

2,200

341

        Available-for-sale investments

175,515

224,336

277,934

43,135

        Property, equipment and software, net

147,193

123,491

115,326

17,898

        Deferred tax assets

16,745

8,629

6,285

975

        Right-of-use assets

105,674

93,783

70,897

11,003

Total assets

6,702,253

7,200,158

7,556,413

1,172,737

        Accounts payable

9,903

64,469

36,799

5,711

        Amounts due to related parties

970,309

498,053

474,925

73,707

        Deferred revenue

50,899

21,137

11,862

1,841

        Payable to investors at fair value

52,623

51,289

50,814

7,886

        Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,208,915

1,238,591

1,245,263

193,262

        Secured borrowings

500,500

968,600

1,038,600

161,188

        Refund liability

10,845

6,412

5,927

920

        Deferred tax liabilities

38,741

118,654

147,575

22,903

        Lease liabilities

81,854

70,114

53,194

8,256

Total liabilities

2,924,589

3,037,319

3,064,959

475,674

        Ordinary shares

121

122

123

19

        Additional paid-in capital

5,058,176

5,065,177

5,096,994

791,041

        Treasury stock

(40,147)

(40,147)

(42,502)

(6,596)

        Accumulated other comprehensive
income

17,108

16,139

14,442

2,241

        Accumulated deficit

(1,257,594)

(878,452)

(577,603)

(89,642)

Total equity

3,777,664

4,162,839

4,491,454

697,063

Total liabilities and equity

6,702,253

7,200,158

7,556,413

1,172,737

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of  borrowers, number of investors and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended 

For the Nine Months Ended 

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

Operating Highlights













Amount of investment in current investment
products

4,593,256

5,343,601

5,030,228

780,679

8,942,780

16,196,885

2,513,717

Number of investors in current investment
products

76,707

120,091

127,378

127,378

90,888

299,186

299,186

Amount of loans facilitated under loan
facilitation model

3,148,367

5,252,859

6,841,921

1,061,849

5,412,281

17,025,066

2,642,249

Number of borrowers

143,238

434,153

548,495

548,495

360,170

967,057

967,057

Remaining principal of performing loans
facilitated under loan facilitation model

6,250,343

12,543,745

13,793,925

2,140,784

6,250,343

13,793,925

2,140,784















Segment Information













Wealth management:













Revenue

281,050

286,839

337,627

52,399

1,019,307

888,209

137,848

Sales and marketing expenses

43,879

29,044

55,463

8,608

156,659

123,494

19,166

Origination,servicing and other operating
costs

105,522

150,505

159,348

24,731

176,015

442,363

68,654















Consumer credit:













Revenue

741,712

838,196

894,364

138,803

1,781,804

2,568,780

398,668

Sales and marketing expenses

441,176

407,838

351,709

54,584

1,453,303

1,125,736

174,711

Origination,servicing and other operating
costs

134,134

32,162

27,567

4,278

331,741

101,744

15,790






























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA













Net income/(loss)

79,837

200,080

320,925

49,807

(133,139)

702,219

108,983

Interest (income)/expense, net

(11,003)

22,782

21,565

3,347

(53,069)

55,327

8,587

Income tax expense/(benefit)

16,353

55,259

75,923

11,783

(27,269)

175,555

27,245

Depreciation and amortization

23,404

12,170

8,449

1,311

74,943

35,770

5,551

Share-based compensation

8,952

5,090

11,742

1,822

16,447

16,592

2,575

Adjusted EBITDA

117,543

295,381

438,604

68,070

(122,087)

985,463

152,941

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.5%

26.3%

35.6%

35.6%

-4.4%

28.5%

28.5%

Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)


15-29 days

30-59 days

60-89 days

All Loans





December 31, 2015

1.3%

1.9%

1.5%

December 31, 2016

0.6%

0.8%

0.7%

December 31, 2017

0.5%

0.8%

0.6%

December 31, 2018

1.0%

1.8%

1.7%

December 31, 2019

0.8%

1.3%

1.0%

December 31, 2020

0.5%

0.7%

0.6%

March 31, 2021

0.5%

0.8%

0.6%

June 30, 2021

0.5%

0.8%

0.7%

September 30, 2021

0.7%

0.9%

0.8%







Online Channels




December 31, 2015

0.4%

0.7%

0.5%

December 31, 2016

0.8%

1.1%

1.7%

December 31, 2017

0.3%

0.2%

0.0%

December 31, 2018

0.9%

1.7%

1.5%

December 31, 2019

1.0%

2.1%

1.6%

December 31, 2020

0.6%

1.0%

1.1%

March 31, 2021

0.5%

0.9%

0.7%

June 30, 2021

0.7%

0.9%

0.8%

September 30, 2021

0.8%

1.1%

0.9%







Offline Channels




December 31, 2015

1.3%

2.0%

1.6%

December 31, 2016

0.6%

0.8%

0.7%

December 31, 2017

0.5%

0.9%

0.7%

December 31, 2018

1.1%

1.9%

1.8%

December 31, 2019

0.7%

0.9%

0.7%

December 31, 2020

0.4%

0.6%

0.4%

March 31, 2021

0.4%

0.7%

0.6%

June 30, 2021

0.4%

0.7%

0.6%

September 30, 2021

0.6%

0.8%

0.7%

Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)

Loan
Issued
Period

Amount of Loans
Facilitated
During the Period

Accumulated M3+ Net
Charge-Off
as of September 30, 2021

Total Net Charge-Off
Rate
as of September 30, 2021


(in RMB thousands)

(in RMB thousands)

2015

4,530,824

249,527

5.5%

2016

3,749,815

318,255

8.5%

2017

5,043,494

525,863

10.4%

2018

4,211,573

415,810

9.9%

2019

3,431,443

375,802

11.0%

2020

9,614,819

465,215

4.8%

2021H1

10,183,146

136,363

1.3%

M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)

Loan
Issued
Period

Month on Book


4

7

10

13

16

19

22

25

28

31

34

2015Q1

1.0%

1.9%

2.8%

3.7%

4.3%

4.8%

5.1%

5.3%

5.3%

5.3%

5.2%

2015Q2

1.1%

2.8%

4.2%

5.3%

6.2%

6.7%

7.0%

7.0%

6.9%

6.8%

6.8%

2015Q3

0.6%

2.2%

3.8%

5.0%

5.9%

6.5%

6.7%

6.8%

6.7%

6.7%

6.7%

2015Q4

1.0%

1.5%

2.2%

2.8%

3.1%

3.4%

3.7%

4.0%

4.2%

4.4%

4.4%

2016Q1

0.6%

0.9%

1.3%

1.7%

2.0%

2.2%

2.4%

2.7%

2.9%

3.0%

3.2%

2016Q2

0.6%

1.4%

2.3%

3.0%

3.6%

4.2%

4.8%

5.4%

5.8%

6.0%

6.2%

2016Q3

0.4%

1.7%

2.7%

4.1%

5.3%

6.5%

7.7%

8.6%

9.3%

9.3%

9.5%

2016Q4

0.3%

2.1%

3.8%

5.4%

7.2%

9.2%

10.4%

11.5%

12.4%

12.9%

13.3%

2017Q1

0.3%

1.6%

3.4%

5.3%

7.5%

8.9%

10.0%

10.9%

11.6%

12.1%

12.3%

2017Q2

4.1%

5.8%

7.9%

9.6%

11.3%

12.5%

13.2%

13.9%

14.6%

14.9%

15.1%

2017Q3

0.3%

1.6%

3.5%

4.9%

6.5%

7.6%

8.4%

8.9%

9.4%

9.9%

10.1%

2017Q4

0.2%

2.3%

5.1%

6.5%

7.9%

9.0%

9.7%

10.2%

10.7%

11.2%

10.6%

2018Q1

0.2%

2.9%

5.1%

6.8%

7.2%

7.9%

8.4%

8.7%

9.0%

8.6%

8.1%

2018Q2

0.7%

4.1%

7.1%

9.4%

11.2%

12.4%

13.4%

14.1%

14.3%

14.1%

14.1%

2018Q3

0.2%

2.8%

3.6%

4.5%

5.2%

6.4%

7.0%

7.0%

6.9%

7.0%

6.9%

2018Q4

0.6%

2.2%

3.4%

5.2%

6.9%

9.0%

9.7%

9.9%

9.6%

9.7%

2019Q1

0.0%

0.8%

2.0%

3.4%

5.3%

5.9%

6.3%

6.3%

6.3%

2019Q2

0.1%

1.5%

4.5%

7.5%

8.8%

9.2%

9.9%

10.3%


2019Q3

0.2%

2.9%

6.8%

9.0%

10.4%

12.0%

13.2%



2019Q4

0.4%

3.1%

4.9%

6.3%

7.2%

7.9%




2020Q1

0.6%

2.3%

4.1%

5.2%

6.0%





2020Q2

0.5%

2.5%

4.2%

5.3%






2020Q3

1.1%

3.3%

5.1%







2020Q4

0.3%

1.8%








2021Q1

0.4%









