Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2023 reached RMB9.8 billion ( US$1.3 billion ), representing an increase of 20.3% from RMB8.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB6.3 billion in the same period of 2022.

( ), representing an increase of 20.3% from in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to in the same period of 2022. Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 8,595,780 as of September 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 7.4% from 8,002,372 as of June 30, 2023 and compared to 6,960,095 as of September 30, 2022 .

, representing an increase of 7.4% from 8,002,372 as of and compared to 6,960,095 as of . Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2023 was 1,204,012, representing an increase of 18.7% from 1,013,972 in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to 737,320 in the same period of 2022. The increase was driven by the strong demand for our small revolving loan products and the improvement of customer acquisition efficiency.

Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB15.1 billion ( US$2.1 billion ) as of September 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 18.2% from RMB12.8 billion as of June 30, 2023 and compared to RMB10.6 billion as of September 30 , 2022.

Insurance Brokerage Business

Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,256,762 as of September 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 10.9% from 1,133,069 as of June 30, 2023 and compared to 866,874 as of September 30, 2022 .

, representing an increase of 10.9% from 1,133,069 as of and compared to 866,874 as of . Number of insurance clients served in the third quarter of 2023 was 123,693, representing a decrease of 8.7% from 135,449 in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to 156,294 in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily a result of our strategic shift towards prioritizing products with higher average premiums.

Gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB1,428.5 million ( US$195.8 million ), representing an increase of 7.2% from RMB1,332.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB996.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributed to the contribution from the renewal premiums of long-term insurance policies.

Consumption and Lifestyle Business

Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB563.2 million ( US$77.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 42.3% from RMB395.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB249.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly due to the continuous growth of paying customers on our e-commerce platform.

"Over the past quarter, we invested in AI across the enterprise, and we have noted tangible progress in improving operational efficiencies and enhanced profitability," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident in maintaining our leading position as an AI and technology-driven financial and lifestyle services platform through continued investments in technological innovation."

"Amidst a moderately recovering macro environment, we are pleased by the financial results we achieved this quarter with net revenue increasing 56% year-over-year to RMB1.3 billion and net income increasing 105% year-over-year to RMB554.4 million," Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer commented. "In the third quarter, we generated approximately RMB645.4 million cash from operations and as of quarter-end, our cash position remains strong at RMB5.4 billion."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1,310.8 million (US$179.7 million), representing an increase of 55.9% from RMB840.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2023, revenue from financial services business was RMB668.0 million (US$91.6 million), representing an increase of 35.4% from RMB493.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was attributed to the persistent and growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB264.6 million (US$36.3 million), representing an increase of 40.0% from RMB189.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was due to the effectiveness of the cross-selling between property and life insurance, as well as an increase in high-premium policy sales. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB378.2 million (US$51.8 million), representing an increase of 139.0% from RMB158.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributed to the continuous growth in gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform, driven by an expanding base of paying customers on the platform.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB195.7 million (US$26.8 million), compared to RMB136.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of financial services business volume.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB245.4 million (US$33.6 million), compared to RMB223.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was due to the expanding insurance brokerage business.

Research and development expenses[1] in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB39.0 million (US$5.3 million), compared to RMB33.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributed to our ongoing investment in technological innovation.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB53.5 million (US$7.3 million), compared to RMB76.5 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease resulted from the implementation of our strategy to refine operations, leading to improvements in overall cost efficiency.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB83.8 million (US$11.5 million), compared to RMB35.1 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributed to the growing volume of loans facilitated on our platform and additional provisions made for the maturing balances of auto-secured loans.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB161.9 million (US$22.2 million).

Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB554.4 million (US$76.0 million), as compared to RMB270.3 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the recovery of business volume and optimization of our business structure.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB692.7 million (US$94.9 million), compared to RMB365.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB6.3 (US$0.9) and RMB6.2 (US$0.9), compared to a basic per ADS of RMB3.0 and a diluted per ADS of RMB3.0 in the same period of 2022.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB645.4 million (US$88.5 million), compared to RMB342.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB393.9 million (US$54.0 million), compared to RMB835.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net cash used in financing activities in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB502.6 million (US$68.9 million), compared to RMB276.2 million in the same period of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were RMB5,438.0 million (US$745.3 million), compared to RMB5,808.8 million as of June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB4.8 million (US$0.7 million), compared to RMB5.8 million as of June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB338.1 million (US$46.3 million), compared to RMB102.6 million as of June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the balance of trading securities was RMB74.2 million (US$10.2 million), compared to nil as of June 30, 2023.

Delinquency rates. As of September 30, 2023, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.8%, 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively, compared to 0.7%, 1.1% and 1.1%, respectively, as of June 30, 2023.

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of September 30, 2023, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates for loans originated in 2020, 2021 and 2022 were 7.9%, 6.5% and 4.5%, respectively, as compared to 8.0%, 6.6% and 3.9%, respectively, as of June 30, 2023.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 to be between RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.3 billion, with net profit margin expected to remain stable.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 29, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 21, 2023 (or 9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 21, 2023).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10035120-gh876t.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.yirendai.com/presentations-webcasts

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China. The Company provides personalized insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses, along with high-quality lifestyle services to enhance clients' well-being and security, as well as offers financial consulting services for clients throughout their growth journey, addressing financing needs that arise from consumption and production.

[1] Research and development expenses have been segregated from general and administrative expenses and restated for historical periods to better reflect the Company's cost and expense structure. [2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

September

30,

2022

June

30,

2023

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2023



September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:



























Loan facilitation services 334,162

514,353

586,883

80,439



837,548

1,518,401

208,114 Post-origination services 74,433

5,273

984

135



166,720

12,573

1,723 Insurance brokerage services 189,019

404,695

264,611

36,268



532,770

865,664

118,649 Financing services 54,702

14,896

9,937

1,362



242,843

47,410

6,498 Electronic commerce services 52,954

287,725

350,635

48,058



173,742

881,218

120,781 Others 135,385

97,264

97,724

13,395



392,921

296,057

40,579 Total net revenue 840,655

1,324,206

1,310,774

179,657



2,346,544

3,621,323

496,344 Operating costs and expenses:



























Sales and marketing 136,406

148,947

195,714

26,825



470,547

450,873

61,797 Origination,servicing and other

operating costs 223,622

346,367

245,360

33,629



565,250

791,472

108,480 Research and development expenses 33,422

33,018

38,981

5,343



118,987

101,168

13,866 General and administrative 76,525

63,723

53,519

7,335



219,472

180,623

24,756 Allowance for contract assets,

receivables and others 35,074

60,840

83,756

11,480



132,476

189,501

25,974 Total operating costs and expenses 505,049

652,895

617,330

84,612



1,506,732

1,713,637

234,873 Other (expenses)/income:



























Interest (expense)/income, net (378)

10,535

25,815

3,538



(29,741)

50,869

6,972 Fair value adjustments related to

Consolidated ABFE 2,077

(17,470)

(8,104)

(1,111)



21,862

(36,777)

(5,041) Others, net 3,035

2,730

5,177

709



18,930

11,496

1,575 Total other income/(expenses) 4,734

(4,205)

22,888

3,136



11,051

25,588

3,506 Income before provision for income taxes 340,340

667,106

716,332

98,181



850,863

1,933,274

264,977 Income tax expense 70,020

139,758

161,917

22,192



141,227

424,345

58,161 Net income 270,320

527,348

554,415

75,989



709,636

1,508,929

206,816





























Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding, basic 179,409,525

176,929,176

176,866,653

176,866,653



173,174,370

177,189,206

177,189,206 Basic income per share 1.5067

2.9806

3.1346

0.4296



4.0978

8.5159

1.1672 Basic income per ADS 3.0134

5.9612

6.2692

0.8592



8.1956

17.0318

2.3344





























Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding, diluted 179,841,065

179,124,032

178,366,565

178,366,565



173,962,494

179,220,434

179,220,434 Diluted income per share 1.5031

2.9440

3.1083

0.4260



4.0792

8.4194

1.1540 Diluted income per ADS 3.0062

5.8880

6.2166

0.8520



8.1584

16.8388

2.3080





























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash

Flow Data



























Net cash generated from operating

activities 342,888

718,058

645,416

88,462



1,377,540

1,753,781

240,375 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing

activities (835,064)

(19,988)

(393,919)

(53,991)



(230,586)

360,376

49,394 Net cash used in financing activities (276,198)

(6,120)

(502,636)

(68,892)



(434,572)

(901,587)

(123,573) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 2,284

329

2,395

328



3,592

2,543

349 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash (766,090)

692,279

(248,744)

(34,093)



715,974

1,215,113

166,545 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash, beginning of period 4,427,408

5,132,273

5,824,552

798,321



2,945,344

4,360,695

597,683 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash, end of period 3,661,318

5,824,552

5,575,808

764,228



3,661,318

5,575,808

764,228

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

As of

December

31,

2022

June

30,

2023

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD















Cash and cash equivalents 4,271,899

5,808,775

5,437,972

745,336 Restricted cash 88,796

15,777

137,836

18,892 Trading securities -

-

74,185

10,168 Accounts receivable 221,004

490,680

432,824

59,323 Contract assets, net 626,739

694,507

826,088

113,225 Contract cost 787

356

271

37 Prepaid expenses and other assets 321,411

297,018

272,577

37,360 Loans at fair value 54,049

412,389

534,687

73,285 Financing receivables 514,388

252,878

162,411

22,260 Amounts due from related parties 1,266,232

1,098,164

940,472

128,902 Held-to-maturity investments 2,700

5,820

4,820

661 Available-for-sale investments 972,738

102,594

338,069

46,336 Property, equipment and software, net 77,256

73,991

73,446

10,067 Deferred tax assets 84,187

92,359

88,231

12,093 Right-of-use assets 33,909

25,424

27,352

3,749 Total assets 8,536,095

9,370,732

9,351,241

1,281,694 Accounts payable 14,144

66,738

38,025

5,211 Amounts due to related parties 227,724

338,779

27,664

3,792 Deferred revenue 65,539

32,450

27,150

3,721 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,315,006

1,427,016

1,483,190

203,288 Secured borrowings 767,900

392,100

-

- Deferred tax liabilities 79,740

100,178

118,543

16,248 Lease liabilities 35,229

26,930

27,709

3,798 Total liabilities 2,505,282

2,384,191

1,822,235

249,758 Ordinary shares 129

130

130

18 Additional paid-in capital 5,160,783

5,168,632

5,169,821

708,583 Treasury stock (46,734)

(66,914)

(81,501)

(11,171) Accumulated other comprehensive

income 7,765

23,748

25,873

3,546 Retained earnings 908,870

1,860,945

2,414,683

330,960 Total equity 6,030,813

6,986,541

7,529,006

1,031,936 Total liabilities and equity 8,536,095

9,370,732

9,351,241

1,281,694































Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

September

30,

2022

June

30,

2023

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2023



September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights



























Gross written premiums 996,864

1,332,458

1,428,484

195,790



2,601,100

3,684,325

504,979 First year premium 767,250

1,101,928

914,839

125,389



2,071,610

2,644,082

362,402 Renewal premium 229,614

230,530

513,645

70,401



529,490

1,040,243

142,577 Number of insurance clients 156,294

135,449

123,693

123,693



352,175

293,254

293,254 Cumulative number of insurance clients 866,874

1,133,069

1,256,762

1,256,762



866,874

1,256,762

1,256,762 Amount of loans facilitated 6,298,522

8,156,201

9,814,359

1,345,170



15,839,577

24,390,773

3,343,034 Number of borrowers 737,320

1,013,972

1,204,012

1,204,012



1,228,435

2,128,924

2,128,924 Remaining principal of performing loans 10,630,352

12,768,448

15,090,800

2,068,366



10,630,352

15,090,800

2,068,366 Gross merchandise volume 249,624

395,820

563,224

77,196



395,762

1,267,611

173,740





























Segment Information



























Insurance brokerage business:



























Revenue 189,019

404,695

264,611

36,268



532,770

865,664

118,649 Sales and marketing expenses 2,565

3,845

3,175

435



14,783

9,309

1,276 Origination, servicing and other operating

costs 152,983

289,851

176,182

24,148



387,511

599,650

82,189





























Financial services business:



























Revenue 493,369

581,974

667,966

91,552



1,320,565

1,733,813

237,639 Sales and marketing expenses 88,714

103,164

146,369

20,062



325,934

311,751

42,729 Origination, servicing and other operating

costs 39,951

38,961

59,300

8,128



113,454

145,870

19,993





























Consumption & lifestyle business and others:



























Revenue 158,267

337,537

378,197

51,837



493,209

1,021,846

140,056 Sales and marketing expenses 45,127

41,938

46,170

6,328



129,830

129,813

17,792 Origination, servicing and other operating

costs 30,688

17,555

9,878

1,353



64,285

45,952

6,298



























































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



























Net income 270,320

527,348

554,415

75,989



709,636

1,508,929

206,816 Interest expense/(income), net 378

(10,535)

(25,815)

(3,538)



29,741

(50,869)

(6,972) Income tax expense 70,020

139,758

161,917

22,192



141,227

424,345

58,161 Depreciation and amortization 8,514

1,778

1,664

228



23,893

5,310

728 Share-based compensation 15,760

3,321

513

70



20,642

5,923

812 Adjusted EBITDA 364,992

661,670

692,694

94,941



925,139

1,893,638

259,545 Adjusted EBITDA margin 43.4 %

50.0 %

52.8 %

52.8 %



39.4 %

52.3 %

52.3 %

Delinquency Rates



15-29 days

30-59 days

60-89 days December 31, 2019

0.8 %

1.3 %

1.0 % December 31, 2020

0.5 %

0.7 %

0.6 % December 31, 2021

0.9 %

1.5 %

1.2 % December 31, 2022

0.7 %

1.3 %

1.1 % March 31, 2023

0.6 %

1.2 %

1.2 % June 30, 2023

0.7 %

1.1 %

1.1 % September 30,2023

0.8 %

1.2 %

1.0 %

Net Charge-Off Rate Loan

Issued

Period

Amount of Loans

Facilitated

During the Period

Accumulated M3+ Net

Charge-Off

as of September 30, 2023

Total Net Charge-Off

Rate

as of September 30,

2023



(in RMB thousands)

(in RMB thousands)



2019

3,431,443

390,347

11.4 % 2020

9,614,819

761,411

7.9 % 2021

23,195,224

1,502,598

6.5 % 2022

22,623,101

1,019,963

4.5 % 2023H1

14,576,413

249,378

1.7 %



M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate Loan

Issued

Period

Month on Book



4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 2019Q1

0.0 % 0.8 % 2.0 % 3.4 % 5.3 % 5.9 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 2019Q2

0.1 % 1.5 % 4.5 % 7.5 % 8.8 % 9.2 % 9.9 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 2019Q3

0.2 % 2.9 % 6.8 % 9.0 % 10.4 % 12.0 % 13.2 % 13.8 % 14.4 % 14.6 % 14.6 % 2019Q4

0.4 % 3.1 % 4.9 % 6.3 % 7.2 % 7.9 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 9.5 % 9.8 % 9.8 % 2020Q1

0.6 % 2.3 % 4.1 % 5.2 % 6.0 % 6.2 % 6.6 % 7.3 % 7.8 % 7.9 % 7.9 % 2020Q2

0.5 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.1 % 6.7 % 7.6 % 8.1 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 2020Q3

1.1 % 3.3 % 5.1 % 6.3 % 7.1 % 8.1 % 8.7 % 8.9 % 8.9 % 8.8 % 8.7 % 2020Q4

0.3 % 1.8 % 3.2 % 4.6 % 6.0 % 7.1 % 7.4 % 7.6 % 7.6 % 7.5 %

2021Q1

0.4 % 2.3 % 3.9 % 5.5 % 6.7 % 7.0 % 7.2 % 7.3 % 7.2 %



2021Q2

0.4 % 2.4 % 4.5 % 5.9 % 6.4 % 6.7 % 6.8 % 6.7 %





2021Q3

0.5 % 3.1 % 5.0 % 5.9 % 6.3 % 6.4 % 6.4 %







2021Q4

0.6 % 3.2 % 4.6 % 5.3 % 5.4 % 5.4 %









2022Q1

0.6 % 2.5 % 3.8 % 4.5 % 4.5 %











2022Q2

0.4 % 2.2 % 3.6 % 4.1 %













2022Q3

0.5 % 2.7 % 4.1 %















2022Q4

0.6 % 3.0 %

















2023Q1

0.5 %





















SOURCE Yiren Digital