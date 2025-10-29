Yiren Digital to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference November 4th, 2025

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), today announced that Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 4, 2025. This virtual conference program is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 4, 2025

TIME: 10 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. With the recent launch of its Magicube Agent Platform and its strategic entry into crypto and blockchain finance, Yiren Digital is building a new growth engine to become an AI-powered and blockchain-enabled global fintech leader. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

CONTACTS:

Yiren Digital Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]

SOURCE Yiren Digital